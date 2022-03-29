Secretary-General Calls for International Atomic Energy Agency Access to All Nuclear Facilities in Ukraine

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General spoke yesterday with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Director General advised the Secretary-General that he would lead an IAEA mission to Ukraine to assist in the safe and secure operation of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. That mission arrived today.

The Secretary-General reiterates his strong support for IAEA’s efforts and calls for IAEA personnel in Ukraine to be granted safe and unfettered access to all nuclear facilities. Their important work should not be interfered with. An accident at a nuclear power plant would be a health and environmental catastrophe. All efforts must be taken to avoid this disastrous outcome.