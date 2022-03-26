Secretary-General Condemns Attacks on Civilian Facilities in Saudi Arabia, Yemen

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the recent escalation of the conflict in Yemen including Friday’s aerial attacks on civilian and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia by the Houthis and the subsequent Coalition air strikes in Sana’a, reportedly killing eight civilians, including five children and two women. These air strikes also resulted in damage to the United Nations staff residential compound in Sana’a. The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about reports of ongoing air strikes in Hudaydah city and the targeting of Hudaydah’s ports, which provide a critical humanitarian lifeline for the Yemeni population. The Secretary-General calls for a swift and transparent investigation into these incidents to ensure accountability.

As the conflict enters its eighth year, the Secretary-General reiterates his calls upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint, immediately de-escalate, cease hostilities and abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution. He urges the parties to engage constructively, and without preconditions, with his Special Envoy to reduce violence and urgently reach a negotiated settlement to end the conflict in Yemen.