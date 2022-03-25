Welcoming Ethiopian Government’s Declaration of Indefinite Humanitarian Truce, Secretary-General Urges All Parties to Take Steps towards Lasting Ceasefire

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the declaration by the Government of Ethiopia of an indefinite humanitarian truce, effective immediately and the commitment by Tigrayan authorities to a cessation of hostilities effective immediately.

The conflict in Ethiopia has caused terrible suffering for millions of people across Afar, Amhara, Tigray, Benishangul Gumz and Oromia. These positive developments must now translate into immediate improvements on the ground.

The Secretary-General therefore reiterates his call for the restoration of public services in Tigray, including banking, electricity and telecommunications, and calls for all sides to proactively enable and facilitate the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian assistance across all affected areas. The Secretary-General urges all parties in this conflict to build on this encouraging development to take the necessary steps towards a long-term ceasefire.