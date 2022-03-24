Secretary-General Concerned by Reports of Recent Action against Guatemalan Prosecutors, Judges Prominent in Anti-Impunity Efforts

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General notes with concern reports of recent legal action against Guatemalan prosecutors and judges who played a prominent role in anti-impunity efforts. He recalls the important contribution of dedicated public officials in the justice system and, during its period of operation, of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala and its personnel to the fight against impunity and towards eradicating corruption in Guatemala and strengthening its institutions. This contribution has been consistently recognized by the Guatemalan authorities, human rights defenders and the international community.

Amid reports questioning the independence of justice and criminal prosecution in Guatemala, he welcomes the Attorney General’s call on 16 February for a visit to the country by the Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers.