Secretary-General, Deeply Saddened by Death of Madeleine Albright, Hails United States Foreign Policy Leader as Trailblazer, Role Model, Champion for Multilateral Action

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Madeleine Albright.

From the halls of the United Nations to her leadership of the State Department and advocacy across the globe, Madeleine Albright was a trailblazer, a role model and a champion of multilateral action and international cooperation.

Escaping Czechoslovakia as a child on the eve of the Second World War, she rose to become one of the most influential United States foreign policy leaders of her time.

Her life is powerful testament to the invaluable contributions refugees bring to countries that welcome them.

Madeleine Albright was also a dear friend. I had the privilege of working with her over the years — both in and out of Government — including on an initiative focused on building global alliances for the twenty-first century. I was always struck by her wise counsel, deep experience, unique insights, abiding humanity, warmth and wit.

My heartfelt condolences to Dr. Albright’s family, friends, colleagues, and everyone touched by her extraordinary life.