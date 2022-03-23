Secretary-General Regrets Suspension of Girls’ Education in Afghanistan, Urging Taliban De Facto Authorities to Open Schools for All Students

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I deeply regret today’s announcement by Taliban authorities in Afghanistan that girls’ education from the sixth grade has been suspended until further notice.

The start of the new school year has been anticipated by all students, girls and boys, and parents and families. The de facto authorities’ failure to reopen schools for girls above the sixth grade, despite repeated commitments, is a profound disappointment and deeply damaging for Afghanistan. The denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls to education, it also jeopardizes the country’s future in view of the tremendous contributions by Afghan women and girls.

I urge the Taliban de facto authorities to open schools for all students without any further delay.