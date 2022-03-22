Ties Linking United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation Based on Shared Belief in Cooperation, Dialogue, Solidarity, Secretary-General Tells Ministers

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad today:

As you gather in Pakistan, I am pleased to send my greetings to the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers.

The United Nations and the OIC enjoy a close, decades-long relationship rooted in trust and based on the shared belief in the values of multilateral cooperation, dialogue, and solidarity. Across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and beyond, our two organizations have worked together to nurture a culture of peace, tolerance, and understanding.

In recent years, we have successfully deepened our collaboration on key areas of mutual concern — including mediation, countering terrorism, preventing violent extremism, combating anti-Muslim hatred, and promoting religious tolerance. Today, the imperative to join forces, devise common strategies, and draw on our comparative advantages is more urgent than ever.

In my recent report on Our Common Agenda, I have offered proposals — guided by the beacon of the Charter — to update global governance, better manage risks and threats, and build the safer, more resilient, and inclusive world set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Challenges abound — from the war in Ukraine and its global ramifications, to growing inequalities and proliferating assaults on human rights. Developing countries in particular face crises on so many fronts. Vaccine inequity is blocking recovery. Poverty is deepening, as countries are paralysed by debt and liquidity issues.

We must reform a morally bankrupt global financial system. And we must make sure that all countries have the resources they need to recover from the pandemic, build resilience against climate shocks, and support the Sustainable Development Goals. Only together, in unity with partners at all levels, can we confront shared challenges and create a better future for all.

Thank you.