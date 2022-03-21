Secretary-General Takes Note of Judgement by Special Tribunal for Lebanon in Hariri Case, Calling Upon All to Respect Court’s Decision

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the judgement delivered by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in which Hassan Habib Merhi and Hussein Hassan Oneissi were convicted in relation to the 14 February 2005 attack in Beirut that killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and 21 others and injured 226 more. Mr. Merhi and Mr. Oneissi remain at large.

The Secretary-General’s thoughts are with the victims of the 14 February 2005 attack and their families.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the judges and staff involved in this case throughout the years.

The Secretary-General notes the independence and impartiality of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon and calls upon all to respect the decision of the Tribunal. The Secretary-General urges the international community to continue supporting the work of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon as it brings this case to a close.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon is an independent court of law established at the request of the Government of Lebanon pursuant to an agreement between the United Nations and the Government of Lebanon that was brought into effect by the United Nations Security Council.