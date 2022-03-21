Amid Unprecedented Challenges, Let Nowruz Spirit of Solidarity Guide Humanity towards Harmony, Inclusiveness, Secretary-General Says in Observance Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Nowruz, observed today:

Nowruz is a celebration of new beginnings. The beginning of a new year. The arrival of spring. The renewal of nature.

Nowruz is also a celebration of our diversity. It unites over 300 million people, between generations and beyond borders. It is a time to learn about each other, our cultures and our world. And Nowruz is a reminder of everything we have in common. It promotes reconciliation and good neighbourliness. It echoes the values of the United Nations of peace, human rights and dignity.

As humanity faces unprecedented challenges, let us be guided by the Nowruz spirit of solidarity and renew our pledge to live in harmony, protect our planet and leave no one behind. I wish everyone a happy, healthy and peaceful Nowruz.