Ukraine War Shows Energy Security at Mercy of Fossil-Fuel Addiction, Secretary-General, Tells Inter-Parliamentary Union, Calling for Turbocharged Transition to Green Economy

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s 144th Assembly, “Getting to Zero: Mobilizing Parliaments to Act on Climate Change”, in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, today:

Excellencies,

I am pleased to take part in his 144th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. You are meeting at a pivotal moment. As our world struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, senseless violence is causing death and destruction. The war in Ukraine threatens global peace and security. We need an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy and dialogue.

The war is also aggravating existing economic and social vulnerabilities — well beyond the region. We see skyrocketing prices for food, fuel and other essentials. Supply chains are being disrupted. Transportation costs are going through the roof.

Meanwhile, the war also shows how the global addiction to fossil fuels is placing energy security, climate action and the entire global economy at the mercy of geopolitics. This further exacerbates the climate crisis, which is already wreaking havoc around the world.

Dear friends,

We know exactly what to do to avert a global climate catastrophe. As science tells us, we must reduce emissions by 45 per cent this decade and achieve net‑zero emissions by 2050. We must invest 50 per cent of climate finance in adaptation and resilience to protect vulnerable communities from being wiped off the map. And we must ensure that climate finance commitments to developing countries — who bear the brunt of the crisis — are finally met.

Parliaments and legislators are essential to achieving these goals. Now is the time to turbocharge ambitious climate policies and transition to renewable energy and green jobs. Together, let us do everything in our power to build a more sustainable, resilient and peaceful world. Thank you.