Press Release
SG/SM/21183
15 March 2022

Secretary-General Lauds ‘Significant Contributions’ of Former Zambia President, Hailing Late Rupiah Bwezani Banda as Visionary Statesman

The following statement was issued by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was saddened to learn of the passing of the fourth President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Rupiah Bwezani Banda, on 11 March.  He expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, as well as to the Government and the people of Zambia.

Former President Banda was a visionary statesman who made significant contributions to peace and unity in Zambia and across the African continent.

The United Nations stands with Zambians in this period of national mourning.

Zambia
