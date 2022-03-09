Secretary-General Calls for Building Sustainable, Resilient Societies as World Recovers from Pandemic, in Message to Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the sixteenth plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, held on 9 and 10 March in Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

I am pleased to convey my greetings to the sixteenth plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean.

Like legislators from other parts of the world, you face many common challenges, including COVID-19, the climate emergency and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. Your Parliamentary Assembly is an opportunity for reflection and progress.

As Governments seek to adopt ambitious recovery packages, we must work to build sustainable and resilient economies that leave no one behind. Your insights are also important as we prepare for the first International Migration Review Forum in May. I am also confident that your deliberations will contribute to the Summit on Transforming Education that I will convene in September.

As a former parliamentarian, I know that parliaments are vital in putting people at the centre of policy. My report on Our Common Agenda calls for building a more inclusive and networked multilateralism that fully engages with parliaments, civil society, the private sector and others. Only together can we recover from the pandemic, end our war against nature and build a more peaceful and equitable world.