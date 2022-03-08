Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Attack on United Nations Logistics Convoy in Mali That Killed 2 Egyptian Peacekeepers, Seriously Injured 4

The following statement was issued by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the improvised explosive device attack perpetrated yesterday against a logistics convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in the region of Mopti in central Mali, during which two Egyptian peacekeepers were killed and four seriously injured.

The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to the bereaved families, as well as to the Government and people of Egypt. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing the perpetrators of these attacks to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations’ continued support to, and solidarity with, the people and Government of Mali, including through enhancing the capacity of MINUSMA to protect civilians in the centre of Mali and supporting a Government-led strategy to stabilize that region.