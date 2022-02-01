Print
Press Release
SG/SM/21167
1 February 2022

Secretary-General Condemns Ballistic Missile Launch by Democratic People’s Republic of Korea as Breach of 2018 Moratorium

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the launch of a ballistic missile of possible intermediate range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on 30 January.  This is a breaking of the DPRK’s announced moratorium in 2018 on launches of this nature, and a clear violation of Security Council resolutions.  It is of great concern that the DPRK has again disregarded any consideration for international flight or maritime safety.  The Secretary-General urges the DPRK to desist from taking any further counter-productive actions and calls for all parties to seek a peaceful diplomatic solution.

