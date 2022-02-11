Secretary-General Concerned by Detention of Individuals Who Cooperated Closely with International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General has learned with concern of the detention of at least two individuals who cooperated closely with the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala, known as CICIG. The Commission operated for 12 years in the country, until 2019, based on an agreement between the United Nations and the Government of Guatemala.

The Secretary-General recalls that judicial proceedings should fulfil the requirements of fair trial and due process, and that it is the duty of all national institutions to respect and observe the independence of the judiciary.