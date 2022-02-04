Stand Firm against Bigotry, Build Interfaith Bridges Based on Common Humanity, Secretary-General Urges in Message for International Day of Human Fraternity

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Human Fraternity, observed today:

On the International Day of Human Fraternity, we reflect on the importance of cultural and religious understanding, and mutual respect.

I am grateful to religious leaders across the world who are joining hands to promote dialogue and interfaith harmony. The declaration “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together” — co-authored by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El Tayeb — is a model for compassion and human solidarity.

We need this spirit more than ever. From deepening poverty and widening inequalities to conflict, division and mistrust — our human family faces a cascade of challenges. To confront them, we need to challenge those who exploit differences, traffic in hate and instil fear of “the other” in anxious hearts.

Around the world, we see a rise in hate speech, intolerance, discrimination and even physical attacks against people, simply because of their religion or belief, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation. These heinous acts are violations of human rights and affronts to the values of the United Nations.

Today, let us commit to stand firm against bigotry wherever and whenever we see it. Let us recognize our diversity as a richness that strengthens us all. Let us build bridges between the faiths, inspired by our common humanity. And let us come together in solidarity to create a more inclusive, peaceful and just world for all.