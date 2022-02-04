Let Spirt of Fair Play, Solidarity Shine throughout Games, Beyond, Secretary-General Says in Video Message for Winter Olympics 2022

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Winter Olympics 2022, in Beijing today:

Nǐ hǎo, Beijing! Hello, Beijing!

Congratulations to every Olympian and Paralympian participating in the 2022 Winter Games. The Olympic spirit is one of peace, mutual respect and understanding. The young competitors embody these qualities and inspire us all.

It is my fervent hope that this spirit goes far beyond these Olympics to remind everyone — participants and viewers — that we belong to the same human family. There is no limit to what we can achieve when we work together — for peace, for human rights and for healthy lives and well-being for everyone. Let the Olympic spirit of fair play and solidarity shine throughout the games and beyond.

Xièxiè! Thank you!