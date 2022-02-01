Invoking Olympic Truce, Secretary-General Makes ‘Strongest Possible’ Appeal for All Parties in Ethiopia to Immediately Cease Hostilities

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The people of Ethiopia continue to suffer greatly from ongoing conflict and bloodshed.

For millennia, the tradition of the Olympic Truce has called on all parties, everywhere, to stop hostilities throughout the course of the Games.

As I prepare to leave for the Winter Olympics, I make the strongest possible appeal for all parties in Ethiopia for an immediate cessation of hostilities. And this can allow for effective humanitarian access and relief to all affected populations throughout Ethiopia. And these actions will help pave the way to a much-needed inclusive national dialogue involving all Ethiopians.

I reiterate my appeal to all parties to follow the finest tradition of the Olympic spirit to save lives, overcome differences and find the path to real peace. Thank you.