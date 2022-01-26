Accelerate Investment to End Female Genital Mutilation, Uphold Human Rights, Says Secretary-General in Message for International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, observed on 6 February:

Female genital mutilation is an abhorrent human rights violation that causes profound and permanent harm to women and girls around the world. Every year, over 4 million girls are at risk of this extreme form of violence. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on health services and put even more girls in jeopardy.

This flagrant manifestation of gender inequality must be stopped. With urgent investments and timely action, we can meet the Sustainable Development Goals target of eliminating female genital mutilation by 2030 and build a world that respects women’s integrity and autonomy.

The United Nations and partners are supporting initiatives to shift the social norms that perpetuate this practice. Young people and civil society are making their voices heard. And lawmakers are advancing positive change in many countries.

On the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, join us in calling to accelerate investment to end female genital mutilation and uphold the human rights of all women and girls.