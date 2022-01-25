Secretary-General Saddened by Death of Ghana Brigadier General Edjeani-Afenu, First Female Deputy Force Commander in Western Sahara Mission

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary General was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Brigadier General Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, who passed away in her home country, the Republic of Ghana.

Brigadier Edjeani-Afenu was a true pioneer and made history in peacekeeping as the first female Deputy Force Commander in the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO). She also served in United Nations peacekeeping operations in Lebanon, Liberia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Brigadier Edjeani-Afenu will be remembered for her distinguished service in these missions, as well as her tireless work to promote inclusiveness and increase the number of women in the peacekeeping operations where she served.

The Secretary-General offers his heartfelt condolences to her family, to the people and the Government of the Republic of Ghana.