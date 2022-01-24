Secretary-General Following Events in Burkina Faso with Deep Concern, Worried about Safety of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following developments in Burkina Faso with deep concern. He is particularly worried about the whereabouts and safety of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, as well as the worsening security situation, following the coup carried out on 23 January by sections of the armed forces.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns any attempt to take over a Government by the force of arms. He calls on the coup leaders to lay down their arms and to ensure the protection of the physical integrity of the President and of the institutions of Burkina Faso.

The Secretary-General calls on all actors to exercise restraint and opt for dialogue. The United Nations reiterates its full commitment to the preservation of the constitutional order and reaffirms its support to the people of Burkina Faso in their efforts to find solutions to the multifaceted challenges facing the country.