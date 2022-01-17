Print
Press Release
SG/SM/21107
17 January 2022

Secretary-General Saddened by Death of Former President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened to learn of the passing of the former President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.  At this time of loss, the Secretary-General conveys his deepest condolences to the family of the former President and the people of Mali.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to support the Malian authorities and the people of Mali in achieving sustainable peace, security and development.

Mali
