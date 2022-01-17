Bridging Digital, Technological Divide Key for Enabling Sustainable Innovation to Drive Pandemic Recovery, Tackle Common Challenges, Secretary-General Tells World Expo Dubai

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the high-level inaugural session at the Global Sustainable Technology and Innovation Community Conference at the World Expo Dubai, in Dubai today:

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the life-changing power of science and technology — from remote work and learning to testing and vaccines. Sustainable technology and innovation can drive a strong recovery and help address our common challenges.

But only if we bring everyone along — leaving no one behind. We must bridge the digital divide. We must support countries in their efforts to manage the fourth industrial revolution and step up cooperation for sustainable development.

Currently, 10 economies account for about 90 per cent of advanced innovation patents worldwide, while 88 countries have yet to utilize advanced technologies and digital production in a significant way. In addition, women continue to be marginalized, comprising just 30 per cent of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) researchers. We also need greater investments and strengthened partnerships for climate finance to enable a just transition to renewable energy.

Thank you for coming together to promote technological solutions for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and building a more prosperous future for all.