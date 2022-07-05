Secretary-General Appoints Vivian Van de Perre of Netherlands Deputy Head, United Nations Mission to Support Hudaydah Agreement

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Vivian Van de Perre of the Netherlands as the Deputy Head of Mission of the United Nations Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) and Deputy Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee.

Ms. Van de Perre succeeds Daniela Kroslak of Germany to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her dedication and leadership, particularly during a period of significant challenge in Yemen and for the Mission.

Ms. Van de Perre brings to the position a broad range of experience in the field and at Headquarters, most recently as Chief of Staff of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) (since January 2022 and 2018-2020) and Director of the Field Operations Finance Division, Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, at United Nations Headquarters (2020-2022). She previously held positions as Mission Chief of Staff for the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) (2017), Head of Office for the Special Envoy for Burundi (2016-2017), Executive Officer for the then Department of Political Affairs (2013-2016) and Principal Officer in the Secretary-General’s Change Implementation Team (2012-2013). She served as Chief of Office of the Under-Secretary-General for Management (2011-2012), Chief of Administration and Communication for the Capital Master Plan (2005-2011), Special Assistant to the Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security (2003-2005), and Head of a Budget Unit in the United Nations Controller’s office (1998-2003).

From 1985-1998, she served in the Royal Dutch Army, including during 1994-1998 as a seconded military officer in the then Department of Peacekeeping Operations and as an International Election Observer in Mozambique.

Ms. Van de Perre holds a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government in the United States and an undergraduate degree from the Dutch Royal Military Academy (Breda). In addition to Dutch, she speaks English Spanish, French and German.