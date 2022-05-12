Secretary-General Appoints Ingeborg Ulrika Ulfsdotter Richardson of Sweden Deputy Special Representative, United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Ingeborg Ulrika Ulfsdotter Richardson of Sweden as his new Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) and Resident Coordinator in Haiti. Ms. Richardson will also serve as Humanitarian Coordinator.

Ms. Richardson succeeds Bruno Lemarquis of France, who recently completed his assignment and to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his dedicated service and steadfast commitment to the United Nations. The Secretary-General is also grateful for the leadership provided by his acting Deputy Special Representative, Fernando Hiraldo del Castillo of Spain, during the interim period.

With more than 30 years of hands-on development, humanitarian and political experience, Ms. Richardson brings to the position an in-depth understanding of the Organization’s missions through her close engagement with the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), where she has served as the United Nations Development Coordinator since 2018. Before that she was Resident Coordinator in Cabo Verde (2013-2018).

Ms. Richardson has ample experience in international affairs and development cooperation, having served as United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Gabon (2012-2013), Deputy Resident Representative in Turkey (2007-2012) and in Cuba (2004-2007), where she also worked on regional disaster preparedness.

She joined the Organization in 1995 as a United Nations Volunteer. In addition, she worked as a programme coordinator and portfolio manager for the African Development Bank in Côte d’Ivoire (2000-2001).

Ms. Richardson holds a master’s degree in development economics from Gothenburg University and a Bachelor of Social Science from Lund University, both in Sweden. She is fluent in English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swedish.