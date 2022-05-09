Secretary-General Appoints Beatrice Mutali of Kenya, United Kingdom United Nations Resident Coordinator in Zambia

On 8 May, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Beatrice Mutali of Kenya and the United Kingdom as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Zambia, with the approval of the host Government.

Ms. Mutali brings more than 25 years of private- and public-sector experience in the area of sexual and reproductive health and rights, covering middle- and low-income countries, and a combination of development and humanitarian contexts.

Before this latest appointment, Ms. Mutali served as United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Representative to South Africa, Country Director for Botswana and Eswatini, and Deputy Regional Director for West and Central Africa. In all those positions, she led successful strategy development and implementation, policy engagement, resource mobilization, and programme management, building strong partnerships.

Prior to joining the United Nations system in 2014, Ms. Mutali held several leadership roles in the area of family planning, HIV/AIDS and sexual and reproductive health with such organizations as Merck/MSD, International HIV/AIDS Alliance, International Planned Parenthood Federation and the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Ms. Mutali holds a master’s and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Kurukshetra University in India.