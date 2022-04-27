Secretary-General Appoints Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah of Ghana United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guinea-Bissau

On 18 April, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah of Ghana as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guinea-Bissau, with the approval of the host Government.

Mr. Ohemeng-Boamah brings over 25 years of experience in international development to this position. Prior to this appointment, he served successively since 2010 as United Nations Resident Coordinator for Mauritania, Congo and Guinea.

Prior to his appointment as United Nations Resident Coordinator, he also held various positions within the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), where he started as a junior economist in 1992, before becoming Deputy Resident Representative in Angola, Special Assistant to the Regional Director for Africa at UNDP Headquarters, Deputy Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire and Country Director in Rwanda.

In all these positions, he had overall responsibility for the coordination and operationalization of UNDP’s programmatic activities under the United Nations “Delivering as One” initiative and provided strong leadership in the design and implementation of the country office’s programmes and operational activities. Mr. Ohemeng-Boamah has contributed to countries in various stages of development, including those emerging from crisis, political transitions from military to civilian rule, least developed countries and middle-income countries.

Prior to joining the United Nations system in 1992, he worked in an investment bank in the United States in the mutual fund industry, focusing on building client wealth.

Mr. Ohemeng-Boamah holds a master’s degree in international economics and finance and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, United States. He is a Registered Financial Consultant and belongs to the International Association of Registered Financial Consultants. He is fluent in English, French and Portuguese, in addition to his maternal language Asante/Twi and other Ghanaian languages.