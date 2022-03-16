Secretary-General Appoints Claudia Mojica of El Salvador United Nations Resident Coordinator in Argentina

On 13 March, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Claudia Mojica of El Salvador as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Argentina, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Mojica has more than 25 years of experience across the three pillars of the United Nations — peace and security, human rights, and international development — acquired at the United Nations and externally while serving across multiple duty stations. She most recently held the position of Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Chile.

Having served as Deputy Director for the Americas Division in the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs in New York, Ms. Mojica has focused on preventive diplomacy, support for peace processes, peacekeeping operations, human rights and advancement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Her experience in peace operations includes assignments in Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Guatemala and Haiti. She has also served in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General in New York and in the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva.

Besides her experience at the United Nations, Ms. Mojica worked with the Organization of American States (OAS) in Haiti.

She holds a master’s degree in international relations from the Fletcher School at Tufts University in the United States and a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the Universidad Centroamericana José Simeon Cañas in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Ms. Mojica is fluent in English, French, Spanish and Haitian Creole.