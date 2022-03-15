Secretary-General Appoints Raúl Rosende of Uruguay Deputy Special Representative for United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Raúl Rosende of Uruguay as his new Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia.

Mr. Rosende succeeds Karla Samayoa Recari of Guatemala, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her leadership and dedicated service in Colombia.

With 32 years of experience in conflict mediation, peacebuilding, elections and humanitarian affairs, Mr. Rosende has served with the United Nations in diverse conflict and post-conflict settings, most recently as Director of Verification and Chief of Staff at the Verification Mission in Colombia.

He previously served as United Nations Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria (2015-2016); and United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Head of Office for Syria (2013-2015), Yemen (2011-2013) and Colombia (2005-2008). Earlier, he held United Nations postings in the occupied Palestinian territories, Colombia, Afghanistan and Guatemala.

Before joining the United Nations, Mr. Rosende worked with the Organization of American States, supporting the implementation of peace processes in Central America.

He holds a master’s degree in peace studies from Coventry University in the United Kingdom and is fluent in English and Spanish.