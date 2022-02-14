Secretary-General Appoints Sherri Aldis Director, United Nations Regional Information Centre in Brussels

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Sherri Aldis of Canada as Director of the United Nations Regional Information Centre (UNRIC) in Brussels. She assumed her duties on 14 February 2022.

A field office of the United Nations Department of Global Communications, UNRIC provides services to Andorra, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom, in addition to the Holy See and the European Union.

Ms. Aldis has more than 30 years of experience in communications in both the private sector and the United Nations. It includes managing multinational teams and leading strategic communications, as well as creative outreach to a variety of global audiences. She has extensive experience in building high-level partnerships with Member States, civil society, the private sector, academia, and international institutions — including those of the European Union.

Since February 2015, Ms. Aldis has served as Chief of the Sales and Marketing Section in the Department of Global Communications and as Acting Deputy Director of the Outreach Division. She is also a member of the UN Publications Board.

Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Aldis held senior positions in various international publishing and marketing firms, including Hachette Livre in Paris, France, and Abrams Books in New York.

Ms. Aldis holds a Master of Business Administration from the Université Paris Dauphine and is fluent in English and French.

She is married and has four children.