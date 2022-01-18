Secretary-General Appoints Bruno Lemarquis of France Deputy Special Representative, United Nations Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Bruno Lemarquis of France as his new Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and Resident Coordinator in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Mr. Lemarquis will also serve as Humanitarian Coordinator.

Mr. Lemarquis succeeds David McLachlan-Karr of Australia to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his dedicated service and steadfast commitment to the United Nations.

Having served since 2020 as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) and as Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Haiti, Mr. Lemarquis brings to this position extensive managerial and leadership experience in complex multidimensional settings, development, humanitarian affairs and peacebuilding.

He previously served as Deputy Assistant Administrator and Deputy Director of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Crisis Unit then Crisis Bureau/Global Policy Network (2014-2019), as well as in various capacities in UNDP’s Bureau for Crisis Prevention and Recovery (2009-2014), with ample experience in field assignments, including in Somalia, the occupied Palestinian territories and Cambodia. Before joining the United Nations in 1992, he worked for an international non-governmental organization in Haiti and Ethiopia.

Mr. Lemarquis holds an engineering degree in tropical agriculture from the Centre National d’Etudes des Régions Chaudes, Montpellier, France. He is fluent in English and French.

