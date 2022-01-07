Secretary-General Appoints Daniela Kroslak of Germany Deputy Special Representative in Mali

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Daniela Kroslak of Germany as his new Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

Ms. Kroslak succeeds Joanne Adamson of the United Kingdom, who recently completed her assignment and to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her important contribution to the work of MINUSMA.

Ms. Kroslak brings to the position a wealth of experience in the field and at Headquarters. Since January 2020, she served as Deputy Head of the United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA). Prior to her deployment to Yemen, from 2018 to 2019, Ms. Kroslak was Chief of Staff of the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH). Before that, she spent five years at Headquarters in New York as Principal Officer for the Sudan Integrated Operational Team in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations. She was Senior Adviser and Head of Office for the Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, from 2012 to 2013, having previously been the Senior Political Affairs Officer at Headquarters supporting both that office and the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

In addition, Ms. Kroslak served in the United Nations Mission in the Sudan (UNMIS) from 2010 to 2011, the United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC) from 2004 to 2006, and with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Rwanda between 2003 and 2004. She has also worked for the International Crisis Group as Deputy Africa Director in Nairobi, Kenya (2007‑2010) and for the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (2001-2002).

Ms. Kroslak holds a doctorate in International Politics and a bachelor’s in International History and International Politics from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth, United Kingdom. She also holds a License in Applied Language from Université Paul Valéry, in Montpellier, France. She is fluent in English, French and German and has knowledge of Slovak and Russian.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1935 of 7 January 2020.