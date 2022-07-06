Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning South Sudan Convenes Briefing to Member States in Connection With Final Report of Panel of Experts

On 22 June 2022, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan held a briefing to Member States during which the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts briefed participants on the Panel’s final report dated 28 April 2022 (S/2022/359).

During the briefing, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the report, as well as highlighted a number of recent developments since the issuance of the Panel’s final report. In his statement, the Coordinator noted that the Panel had sought in the report to acknowledge the progress that had been made by South Sudan’s leaders in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan, while also being pragmatic about the challenges that continue to face the majority of the country’s population.