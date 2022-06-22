Security Council Decides to Fill International Court of Justice Vacancy at Election on 4 November, Adopting Resolution 2638 (2022)

Following the death of Judge Antônio Cançado Trindade of the International Court of Justice on 29 May, the Security Council today set the date for an election to fill this vacancy.

Adopting resolution 2638 (2022) (to be issued as document S/RES/2638(2022)) without a vote, the Council decided, in accordance with Article 14 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice, that the election to fill the vacancy will occur on 4 November at a meeting of the Security Council and at a meeting of the General Assembly at its seventy-seventh session.

