Security Council Reappoints Serge Brammertz of Belgium as International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunal’s Prosecutor, Adopting Resolution 2637 (2022)

The Security Council today re-appointed Serge Brammertz of Belgium as Prosecutor of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals for a term beginning on 1 July 2022 and ending on 30 June 2024.

By a vote of 14 in favour and none against, with 1 abstention (Russian Federation), the Council adopted resolution 2637 (2022) (to be issued as document S/RES/2637(2022)), under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, urging States to cooperate fully with the Mechanism.

The Council urged all States — especially those in which fugitives are suspected to be at large — to intensify their cooperation with, and render all necessary assistance to, the Mechanism, in particular to achieve the arrest and surrender of all remaining fugitives indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda as soon as possible.

Also by the text, the Council reiterated its request that the Mechanism include in its six-monthly reports detailed information on its staffing and overall posts, respective workload and related costs, with breakdown by division and detailed projections of the duration of residual functions, based on available data.

Michel Xavier Biang (Gabon), sponsor of the resolution and Chair of the Council’s working group on international tribunals, spoke after the vote, thanking delegates for the constructive dynamic that led to today’s adoption and expressing hope that it will lead to other adoptions.

The Security Council created the Residual Mechanism on 22 December 2010, with one branch in Arusha, United Republic of Tanzania, inheriting the functions of the Rwanda tribunal, and the other, in The Hague, Netherlands, assuming the functions of the former Yugoslavia tribunal. The Council, through resolution 2529 (2020), had previously re-appointed Mr. Brammertz as Prosecutor of the Mechanism for a two-year term ending on 30 June 2022.

