Security Council Committee on Somalia Briefed by Panel of Experts on Its Midterm Update

On 3 June 2022, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Somalia (“the Committee”) held informal consultations to hear a briefing by the Panel of Experts on Somalia on its comprehensive midterm update, covering the period from 16 December 2021 to 27 April 2022, and submitted pursuant to paragraph 41 of resolution 2607 (2021).

Committee members welcomed the midterm update and expressed support for the work of the Panel. The Committee is currently considering the five recommendations addressed to it by the Panel in the midterm update.