Security Council: Women, Peace and Security

Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council meeting will be made available after its conclusion.

Opening Remarks

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said today’s conflicts are amplifying gender inequality, poverty and climate disruptions. Millions of girls are out of school with no prospect of training, a job or financial independence, while rising numbers of women and girls are suffering from violence in the home. In some countries, extremists and military actors have taken power by force, cancelling previous commitments on gender equality and persecuting women for simply going about their daily lives. Misogyny and authoritarianism are mutually reinforcing and are antithetical to stable, prosperous societies. While the Council meets several times a year on the issue — “on the ground, the situation is going backwards,” he said. “The reason is simple. Women’s equality is a question of power.”

In Afghanistan, the Taliban have appointed a Government of men, closed girls’ schools and banned women from showing their faces in public, resulting in nearly 20 million women and girls being silenced and erased from sight, he continued. In Myanmar, a large proportion of women’s organizations have been forced to close since the military coup, while in Mali, women are becoming poorer and more marginalized as the country goes through successive military coups. Further, the Russian Federation invasion of Ukraine has forced millions of women and children to flee their country overnight, putting them at high risk of trafficking and exploitation. As of 3 June, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had received 124 reports of conflict-related sexual violence across Ukraine, mostly committed against women and girls. “We know that, for every woman who reports these horrific crimes, there are likely to be many more who remain silent or unrecorded,” he said. In Sudan, two years after women’s role in the revolution was celebrated, another coup interrupted the transition, with alleged perpetrators of human rights violations still in power.

“In all these conflicts we have men in power and women excluded, their rights and freedoms deliberately targeted,” he pointed out. Welcoming to the debate representatives from the European Union, African Union, League of Arab States and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), he underlined that collaboration with those organizations is reflected in daily work on the ground. In Sudan, the United Nations is working closely with the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), with all three envoys asking every delegation to ensure that at least 40 per cent of participants are women. Meanwhile, in West and Central Africa, the Organization is working closely with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS). It also been deepening collaboration with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) — which will be crucial to finding a solution to the crisis in Myanmar.

Turning to Afghanistan, he stated that the United Nations is unequivocal about the fundamental rights of women and girls. At the most senior level, the Organization is working to maintain the parity achieved since early 2021 among Heads and Deputy Heads of missions. Studies also show that the active engagement of women peacebuilders increases the chances of lasting peace. “That is why we need full gender parity,” he stressed — including through quotas to accelerate the inclusion of women across election monitoring, security sector reform, disarmament, demobilization and justice systems. Citing how the proposed New Agenda for Peace, included in the report on Our Common Agenda, puts women and girls at the centre of security policy, he nonetheless observed that the women, peace and security agenda continues to be challenged and even reversed around the world. He therefore encouraged the Council to commit to increasing support for women’s civil society, conflict prevention and peacebuilding work.

Briefings

SIMA SAMI BAHOUS, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), said 12 regional organizations have adopted action plans on women, peace and security, up from five since the fifteenth anniversary of resolution 1325 (2000) in 2015. When Member States get together and make commitments, national actions often follow. Regional organizations have also played a key role in the development of networks of women mediators, with nearly every region and subregion now with at least one such network. “Yet, with all this institutional progress, almost every time there are political negotiations and peace talks, we still have to ask: ‘Where are the women?’,” she said.

For example, in the Sahel, there are the Group of Five for the Sahel (G5 Sahel) Women’s Platform, Network on Peace and Security for Women in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Network of Young Female Leaders, among others, she reported. However, the analysis and inputs from the platform are not adequately reflected in political updates. In the Great Lakes region, there is significant investment in mobilizing women, peace and security actors. Yet, those activities seem separate from the political talks to bring about a solution to the rising violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In that regard, women must be equally included and their voices and solutions heard, she said, urging all in the multilateral system to defend their values with the same determination as the women’s movement and be undeterred by current challenges and developments. All response efforts must fully include the voices of women leaders and ensure that women are part of finding peaceful solutions for recovery and prevention mechanisms. In addition, regional organizations, when convening negotiations, must ensure the participation of women so they can share their experiences, knowledge and vision for the future.

As well, the international community must do better at providing support, protection and in many cases asylum, temporary relocation or protected status to people facing gender-based persecution, she continued. Last year, the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund supported 215 civil society organizations, reaching 10.6 million people, including forcibly displaced women, women and girls with disabilities and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence. UN-Women and partners plan to do much more, she said, urging the international community to stand in solidarity and fully honour the commitments made to and with women. “The peace and security to which we aspire will only be possible when women play a central role,” she emphasized.

HELGA MARIA SCHMID, Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe , underscored that the Russian Federation’s war on Ukraine is having a devastating impact on civilians and infrastructure, directly contradicting the core principles underpinning the European and global security order. Women and girls have been the victims of rape and face a high risk of trafficking and violence. Further, the war is also threatening food and energy security, with the prices of food and basic goods increasing with disastrous consequences for the poorest households — many of which are headed by women. Against this backdrop, she highlighted the importance of ensuring women’s role in peacebuilding, conflict‑resolution and decision-making in general.

To that end, OSCE is playing a vital role, supporting women’s leadership and direct participation in peace processes and post-conflict reconstruction and reconciliation, she said. In 2021, it launched a networking platform for women leaders, mediators and peacebuilders that included women from Ukraine and Afghanistan, allowing the sharing of experience and practices in a safe space. OSCE also supports survivors of gender-based violence by strengthening the capacity of service providers, networking women’s resource centres and developing police and justice-sector training curricula to address domestic violence. The organization also strengthens women’s participation in the security sector — particularly in the areas of conflict prevention, arms control and disarmament — by providing a scholarship training program to young women from across the OSCE region.

Emphasizing that OSCE “leads by example”, she noted that over two thirds of participating States have adopted action plans to implement resolution 1325 (2000), and that over 40 per cent of leadership positions within the organization are held by women. However, more must be done to advance gender equality, she stressed, calling for cooperation to ensure that the needs of women in conflict are adequately addressed and that women are part of the decision‑making process at all levels, “including the very important legislative dimension”.

BINETA DIOP, Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission , said today’s topic is timely given that the constitutional changes of Governments, including the resurgence of military coups d’état, are accelerating in Africa. This has had dire consequences on the human security of women and girls, including access to social, economic services and rights. In the Sahel, where terrorist attacks continue, women are doubly affected by the coups and those terrorist acts. The condition that leads to a military coup is often exclusion and gender inequality.

Exclusion of women from decision-making in politics and economics is not only an example of gender inequality, but an indicator of poor democratic governance, she continued. Coups do not address those issues but exacerbate them. Research shows that gender equality is the number-one predictor of peace, she stressed, adding that full participation of all citizens, including women, is the best way to build sustained democracies, reduce conflict and achieve human development. This is what the women, peace and security agenda stands for, and if fully implemented, it will contribute to addressing these devastating situations.

In Africa, 58 per cent of States adopted the national plan on the women, peace and security agenda, she pointed out, also drawing attention to the region’s governance architecture, as well as the peace and security architecture. The United Nations could help implement that architecture, she noted, applauding the Secretary-General’s effort to work closely with the African Union in this regard. In addition, her office conducted a 2022 study, with the support of Luxembourg, on multiple impacts of coups, related insecurity, climate change and the pandemic on the situation of women in the Sahel. Evidence showed that their fundamental rights, access to services, livelihoods and abuses against them had deteriorated.

To promote women’s inclusion in peace and security, the African Union employed several tools, including a solidarity mission with the African Women Leaders Network to go underground and talk to the affected women, she continued. A technical team, with the support of UN-Women, is currently in Mali to follow up with the previous solidarity mission in support of peacebuilding efforts and the ongoing negotiations for a return to political stability and the draft of a new Constitution. She then urged the Council to deliver what women are asking for — action and impacts.

STELLA RONNER-GRUBAČIĆ, Ambassador for Gender and Diversity of the European Union , in its capacity as an observer, affirmed that regional organizations have a critical role to play in women, peace and security. However, in times of turmoil, commitments are interrupted. Women — whether journalists, peacebuilders, members of parliament or representatives of civil society — see their work, safety and security threatened or worse. “I can testify on the basis of my own experiences how difficult it is to ensure women’s full, equal and meaningful participation,” she said. Further, women continue to be left out of the political dialogue about their countries’ future in Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan, Yemen or Syria. “When decisions need to be made, including in this room, women remain underrepresented. We need to start discussing this reality,” she stressed.

With the world at a crossroads, she called for accelerating action over talk to guarantee women's participation in all diplomacy and political dialogue. As a concrete example of women’s empowerment, she spotlighted the European Union’s launch of the Afghan Women Leaders Forum in March — providing a platform for Afghan women from diverse backgrounds to contribute to the political dialogue of the European Union and the wider international community on the future of that country. Also citing crimes committed by Russian Federation armed forces in Ukraine, she said that the European Union is collaborating with the Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict.

In that regard, the war in Ukraine is another example of the need to work with local and regional organizations to make sure that action on the situation is based on reliable information and facts on the ground, she continued. That collaboration has led to women’s organizations to start collecting evidence and documenting cases of conflict-related sexual violence. Also citing the Common Anti-Trafficking Plan, she noted that, “without the role of regional organizations, we would not have been able to take this important step”.

Regarding women in Afghanistan representing local and regional networks and organizations, she affirmed the importance of feeding the views and positions of women into political dialogue. It can be done, she said, adding “it just requires a deliberate effort and a consistent and continuous banging on the door of those places where conflict and peace are being addressed.” Gender mainstreaming is a guiding principle of the European Union’s 18 civilian and military missions and operations, and it has committed to ensure that 85 per cent of all external action will have a gender dimension by 2025.

Calling for the Council to convene more often to ensure that women are offered a chance to participate meaningfully in its discussions, she proposed to relaunch the Regional Acceleration Resolution 1325 (2000) mechanism — a platform aimed to facilitate the exchange of best practices and lessons learned among the United Nations, European Union, African Union, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and OSCE, along with additional partners, such as the League of Arab States.

HAIFA ABU-GHAZALEH, Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector of the League of Arab States , said that, 21 years since the adoption of resolution 1325 (2000), the Arab region is still witnessing crises and conflicts and women’s potential to build peace remains untapped in the region. The League has been supporting efforts to political solutions and efforts to broker ceasefires initiated at the national levels that allow parties to establish legitimate, accountable and effective Governments. In 2015, the League formulated a regional strategy for women, peace and security, and supports member States' efforts to develop national action plans to implement resolution 1325 (2000). In 2019, it established the Arab Women Mediators Network, a regional mediation instrument comprising high‑level diplomats from the ministries for foreign affairs of member States within the region.

She went on to say that the League of Arab States also initiated the formation of an emergency committee for the protection of women during armed conflicts in the Arab region. In that context, several related strategies have been adopted to support, strengthen and protect women in peace and security. Moreover, in cooperation with UN-Women, the League developed the “Women, Peace and Security Project in the Arab Region”, which aims to provide technical assistance and political guidance for all aspects of women, peace and security commitments, she said, noting that the first and second synthesis reports were issued at the regional level on the progress made in implementing resolution 1325 (2000) after 15 years in the region. She suggested that the Secretary-General appoint a special envoy for women, peace and security and called on the Council to adopt a new resolution on women and mediation.

Statements

OLTA XHAÇKA, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania and Council President for June, speaking in her national capacity, said that regional and subregional organizations have continued to play pivotal roles in their respective regions in the areas of peace and security, human rights and development. Outlining global challenges that demonstrate the fragility of progress made on the women, peace and security agenda, she pointed out that the war in Ukraine has put immense pressure on — if not undone — substantive gains in women’s rights and gender equality made in recent years. “Ukrainian women and girls are facing today maybe the biggest challenge of their lives,” she stressed. Additionally, in Afghanistan, since the Taliban’s violent takeover in August 2021, women have been systematically erased from public life; in Sudan, Myanmar and Mali, violence has threatened the lives and work of women peacebuilders.

Welcoming the fact that many regional organizations have adopted — or are about to adopt — dedicated strategies to implement and prioritize the women, peace and security agenda, she pointed out that such organizations are often the first to react in crisis response, engage with concerned parties and ensure protection of civilians. They can be influential in advocating for women’s full, equal, meaningful and safe participation in all aspects of peace and security. Their voices must be heard in the Security Council and the broader United Nations system. Albania, through its participation in regional organizations, is committed to accelerating and implementing the women, peace and security agenda. She added that her country ranks among the top-five gender-balanced Governments in the world, where 75 per cent of the ministers are women. As well, important steps have been taken towards officially embracing gender-responsive budgeting at the central and local levels.

Statement by the United States to come.

GRY HAUGSBAKKEN, State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Equality of Norway , highlighted the leading role of regional organizations, including the African Union and ECOWAS, and their action plans on women, peace and security. The real test is translating general policy commitments into concrete action when conflicts arise. Regional organizations should insist on women’s full, equal, meaningful participation in all mediation efforts, in local and national conflict resolution, and in rebuilding from political crises. That should also include women in regional organizations’ own mediation teams, he said, drawing attention to the Regional Women Mediator Networks.

In regards to potential disengagement and marginalization of women, peace and security commitments after a coup or violent takeover, he noted that, in Afghanistan and Myanmar, women peacebuilders and civil society representatives have repeatedly called for formal and informal platforms to ensure their continued and direct engagement with those who have taken power. Regional organizations carry the weight of many diverse voices, he emphasized. They are uniquely placed to facilitate dialogue and re-build broken relations between those in power and their populations. Their engagement in peace diplomacy is critical, he said, adding that they are key actors and partners to the United Nations in translating the women, peace and security ambitions into actual impact.

ABENA OSEI-ASARE, Deputy Minister for Finance of Ghana , said Africa’s regional economic communities such as ECOWAS, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), ECCAS and the East African Community have a long history of engagement with the aspirations of the people of the continent, even though sociopolitical conflicts have eroded some gains. However, in West Africa, ECOWAS has developed legal frameworks to assure the role of women in governance, conflict prevention and resolution, and peacebuilding. The region is mindful of the role that women’s groups at national and regional levels have played in the resolution of conflicts including in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Côte d’Ivoire at the beginning of the millennium. Citing the 2010 adoption of the ECOWAS Regional Action Plan for the implementation of resolution 1325 (2000) and related resolutions, she said that organization continues to work towards inclusive and participatory governance processes to integrate women in the mechanisms of preventive diplomacy and mediation. She urged the Council to request the Secretary-General to allocate targeted, practical and rapid resources to facilitate responses to threats against women peacebuilders or avert the dangers they may face, especially in the context of military coups. The Council can also ensure that peace operations are adequately resourced to address the challenges in monitoring, reporting and providing support to women peacebuilders. She further called for regional organizations to ensure full participation by actively employing women as special envoys and senior mediators.

LANA ZAKI NUSSEIBEH ( United Arab Emirates ) underscored that regional organizations are the ones closest to conflict breakouts, with a deep understanding of conflict dynamics and first-hand experience with spill-over effects. She called for efforts to amplify their role in implementing the women, peace and security agenda. However, there is an alarmingly low number of women negotiators — currently only 13 per cent on average. Further, as of 2018, women’s organizations received only 0.13 per cent of total official development assistance (ODA). Among other points, she called for strengthened networks, localized security and gender-responsive leadership, including by appointing women to high-level positions. As of 2020, almost half of the world’s 30 major international organizations have never been led by a woman, and in 2021, only 18 out of 194 Heads of Delegations at the high-level week of the seventy-sixth session of the United Nations General Assembly were women. “If we do not achieve gender-responsive leadership, we will not succeed in institutionalizing gender equality and the women, peace and security agenda — and may as well stop paying it lip-service,” she said.

NAME TO COME ( United Kingdom ) noted that her country has ensured that the landmark Murad Code of conduct for gathering information from survivors safely and effectively — launched by Lord Admad of Wimbledon and Nadia Murad during the United Kingdom’ Council presidency in April — has been translated into Ukrainian in order to hold perpetrators to account for their crimes. In November, the United Kingdom will host in London an international conference on preventing sexual violence in conflict, the centrepiece of a global campaign launched by Foreign Secretary Truss in 2021, she said, stressing: “For us, all options are on the table to strengthen international prevention and response to the heinous crimes of conflict‑related sexual violence.” The United Kingdom supports and funds the regional Women Mediators across the Commonwealth network, who have resolved electoral conflicts in Uganda, mediated the political conflict in Myanmar, and bridged divided communities in Northern Ireland and Cyprus. Also noting her country’s support for regional collaboration to drive change on the ground, she called for ensuring women are at the heart and forefront of organizations, in leadership and decision-making roles; actively promoting the women, peace and security agenda through communications and dialogue; and developing regional action plans, among other actions.

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) said the meeting’s agenda had been formulated vaguely, but could be projected on developments in Ukraine. That State’s deterioration and disintegration began in 2014 with an anti-constitutional coup d’état and the seizure of power by Western-backed radical nationalist forces, leading to the destruction of everything Russian, and the repression of opposition political parties and media outlets. Kyiv authorities unleashed a civil war against the Donbas population and “tried to drown dissenters in blood”, he said, including through eight years of shelling peaceful cities and instituting a blockade. Ukrainian authorities further persecute journalists and detain media representatives, including many female correspondents. By supplying weapons, the United States and NATO member States are accomplices in the killing and wounding of women in Donbas, he said, noting a maternity hospital there was shelled, without any condemnation in the West. “Fakes and lies are all that you have” regarding sexual violence crimes committed by Russian personnel, he stressed; meanwhile, in Ukrainian territories liberated from nationalists, the Russian Federation is investigating and documenting such crimes. He noted the importance of enhancing the role of women in the socioeconomic development of conflict or post-conflict States. Western partners proclaim themselves leaders on that agenda without evidence, he said — stressing that employing unilateral coercive measures is unacceptable, as they primarily affect women in socioeconomic spheres. Xenophobia and racism against women and people of African and Asian descent — a product of Western colonialism, now become neo-colonialism — must be eradicated.

NAME TO COME ( India ) noted that there are more than 1.3 million elected women representatives in his country. In addition, among other initiatives, 20 Indian states have made provisions for 50 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies. Underlining the importance of women’s meaningful participation in the governance of Afghanistan, he expressed particular concern about the discriminatory inferior status being accorded to women there, which has, inter alia, adversely impacted the education of Afghan girls. Turning to the misuse of new technology, he noted that Internet and social media networks have the potential to augment women’s voice and increase their participation. However, extremist groups and terrorists have increasingly exploited these tools to the detriment of women. Pointing out that women and girls suffer disproportionately from terrorist activities, he urged the Security Council to focus on the consequences of terrorism on the rights of women. He also stressed that women police officers and peacekeepers have played a critical role in preserving the women, peace and security agenda and welcomed the uniformed gender parity strategy to increase the number of women peacekeepers. “Just as a bird cannot fly with one wing, durable peace cannot be achieved without the active participation of the other gender,” he said.

NAME TO COME ( Brazil ) emphasized that women briefers from regional organizations can help Member States better understand regional priorities and thus ensure an appropriate response when designing mandates. The international community must continue to demand all parties to adopt commitments to prevent and address sexual violence, develop a victim and survivor-centred approach and hold perpetrators to account. Moreover, the mandates of peacekeeping operations and special political missions must be strengthened to better respond to violations of international humanitarian law. The presence of women peacekeepers on the ground should continue to be pursued. Moreover, peacekeeping mandates must be updated so that they are more explicit in their role to promote women’s economic inclusion and empowerment in line with resolution 2242 (2015). The Council must work not only to bring women to peace negotiation tables, but also on ways to protect those invited to the table and those working on the ground from direct violence and intimidation. Normalizing the participation of women in peace processes and upgrading their role is a very concrete way to implement the women, peace and security agenda, he said.

MICHEL XAVIER BANG ( Gabon ) said his country is pursuing a policy that places women at the heart of its society, underscoring their central role in the revitalization of the socioeconomic and political landscapes. Gabon remains committed to international advocacy for the participation of women in situations of upheaval resulting from conflict, recognizing that conflict‑prevention and post-conflict recovery require the mediation, peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts of women. Turning to regional organizations, he said the African Union Commission's efforts to promote women's participation have led to the implementation of the Fem Wise-Africa programme, which aims to bolster the role of women in conflict prevention and mediation within the framework of the African Peace and Security Architecture. Those initiatives must recognize the networks of women leaders and peacebuilders and give them financial, technical and logistical support, he said, calling for increased efforts at the national, regional and global levels for a more comprehensive, inclusive and efficient implementation of resolution 1325 (2000). As well, partnerships between the United Nations and regional organizations must be strengthened through coordination of their actions on the women, peace and security agenda.

NAME TO COME ( France ) said that conflict, coups d’état and political unrest create major setbacks for women and girls, silencing their voices and setting back their rights. In Afghanistan, the Taliban continues to drive half of its population back into obscurity, and in Ukraine, women are bearing the brunt of Russian aggression. Further, many women human rights defenders and peacebuilders — even some that have spoken to the Council — are being threatened throughout the world. Against that backdrop, she called on the Council to intensify its efforts to implement the women, peace and security framework. She went on to support not only partnerships between the United Nations and regional organizations, but between regional organizations themselves, spotlighting the European Union-African Union partnership for women’s inclusion in peace negotiations. She added that, for its part, France will continue to promote ambitious, determined feminist diplomacy, also endorsing the statement of shared commitments of the Council presidencies on women, peace and security.

GERALDINE BYRNE NASON ( Ireland ) emphasized that disregarding gender and women only results in illusory peace and stability, urging the international community to ensure the prioritization of the women, peace and security agenda, not its marginalization. Eleven regional organizations have adopted action plans or dedicated strategies on the agenda. A twelfth is on the way — from ASEAN, which comes at a critical time in the context of the deteriorating situation in Myanmar. Making several recommendations, she said that, in addition to adopting regional action plans on the agenda, all of the peace and security initiatives deployed by regional organizations are gender-responsive. She also proposed breaking the “silos” by including women in discussions. Regional organizations often have unique access to emerging conflicts in their neighbourhood, she said, stressing the need to use this to respond rapidly, mount a robust response and apply gender-responsive approaches at all times, not as afterthoughts to be applied post facto.

NAME TO COME ( China ) said the advancement of women’s causes is inseparable from a stable political environment. Since 2021, many countries from Africa to Asia experienced changes on the political scene. Some were triggered by hasty withdrawal of foreign troops and others were caused by conflict that stemmed from the imposition of an ill-fitting foreign governance model. It has become clear that supporting the affected countries in exploring their development paths that suit their needs is the only way to maintain political stability. Rejecting the imposition of external solutions, he stressed the important roles played by regional organizations, such as the African Union, ASEAN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in supporting local solutions. Achieving peace is the best protection for women, who bear the brunt of conflict. Crisis response and humanitarian assistance are not an end. The international community must maintain the fundamental direction towards political settlement and eliminate the root causes of conflict.

JAYNE TOROITICH ( Kenya ) called for enhanced collaboration between the United Nations and regional and subregional organizations to overcome the challenge of institutional bureaucracies. When aligned with political will, such efforts contribute to mainstreaming gender perspectives in multidimensional peacebuilding efforts and peace support operations. This is evident in the expansion of political space for women in the Central African Republic; inclusion of women in key political processes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and women representation in decision-making and governance in the joint efforts between the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), African Union and IGAD to support the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement by the Transitional Government. She underlined the importance of meaningful partnership with regional women networks, particularly in fragile and conflict situations. Coups and military takeovers further compound the challenge of protecting women peacebuilders, journalists, civil society representatives and activists, she said, stressing the need for sustained and early investment in women in peacebuilding and peacekeeping through regional networks before such conflicts arise. There is also a need to ensure that regional women networks have sufficient financial and human resources.

NAME TO COME ( Mexico ) noted his country has a feminist foreign policy, granting high priority to the women, peace and security agenda, and that regional organizations on the ground are essential in bridging the gap between rhetoric and reality. Those organizations play a crucial role in in promoting political dialogue in conflict-affected countries, as they know the local actors first-hand — and their involvement is even more relevant in times of unrest, especially when they work with women leaders, peacebuilders and human rights defenders. Noting the situation worldwide has deteriorated, with rising sexual and gender‑based violence, he called for an update of women, peace and security action plans, and for strengthened capacities to assist the full participation of women in public life at all levels. It is also crucial to cooperate with the Secretary‑General’s mediators and special envoys, including to ensure that peace agreements contain specific provisions for treatment and redress for survivors of sexual violence. Calling for the promotion of inclusive networks of women mediators in various subregions, he asked UN-Women to ensure the women, peace and security and humanitarian action compact takes shape soon.

VILLE SKINNARI, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland , speaking for Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, stressed that ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sudan, Myanmar and Mali are threatening the fragile gains of the women, peace and security agenda and the lives and work of women peacebuilders. In the context of military coups and takeovers, regional and subregional organizations are often instrumental in developing context‑specific and tailor-made approaches, including building trust, promoting dialogue among concerned parties and offering support in mediation and reconciliation. Such organizations can be influential in advocating for women’s full, equal, and meaningful, as well as safe, participation in all aspects of peace and security, he said.

He went on to stress the need to stepup interaction with civil society and support for local women’s organizations and women peacebuilders at the international, regional and national levels. The Women and Peace and Security Focal Points Network, co-chaired by South Africa and Switzerland, provides an important platform for sharing best practices. Highlighting the value of contextual, local expertise, he stressed that investing in better, coordinated data collection, gender analysis and systematic monitoring of results across all peace efforts, will be key to making any radical shift on women’s meaningful participation possible. Initiatives, such as, the Compact on Women, Peace and Security and Humanitarian Action and Commitment 2025, led by Finland and Spain, are important in this respect.

NAME TO COME ( Jordan ) said her country is in the process of drafting its second national action plan for coordinated, holistic efforts to integrate women and their perspectives into peace and security matters. As host to a large number of Palestinian and Syrian refugees, her Government also has included the needs of the most vulnerable in its action plan. Through that plan, strengthened prevention and protection mechanisms have reached more than 12,000 vulnerable women and girls with services addressing gender-based violence. Her country is also building on lessons learned, knowledge acquired and challenges and opportunities that have emerged, with the aim of setting new goals to increase the full, active and meaningful participation of women in public life, she said, stressing the pivotal role of civil society organizations and women human rights defenders in conflict regions. It is not enough to strengthen bilateral relationships with regional partners; collective regional efforts paired with international partners to reinforce implementation of the women, peace and security agenda are needed. A shared vision that respects the characteristics of each State and ensures a flexible, sustained flow of funding is crucial to achieving optimal results, she said, noting that her country is part of the League of Arab States’ regional action plan for the implementation of resolution 1325 (2000), which accelerates Arab States’ efforts to advance the implementation of the women, peace and security agenda.

MYRIAM OEHRI ( Liechtenstein ) expressed concern over the situation of women and girls in Myanmar since the 2021 military coup, spotlighting increased risks of trafficking, child marriage and sexual violence. Recalling that the General Assembly condemned the use of lethal force by that country’s armed forces and called for the prevention of the flow of arms into Myanmar, she urged all Member States to implement these provisions and called on the Council to take complementary action. Turning to Ukraine, she said that systematic violations of international humanitarian law by the Russian armed forces — including the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war — are causing immense suffering. Millions of women and children fleeing Ukraine are particularly vulnerable to exploitation and human trafficking, and she supported OSCE’s practical recommendations on this issue “to prevent the current humanitarian crisis from turning into a human trafficking crisis”.

ROBERT KEITH RAE ( Canada ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends of Women, Peace, and Security, called for swift and concerted action to fully implement Council resolution 1325 (2000) and subsequent resolutions on women, peace and security, lest women and girls continue to be side-lined from political and peace processes, live in fear for their safety and be subjected to all forms of violence, including sexual and gender-based violence. In conflicts and crises, he urged regional organizations and regional networks to promote women’s full, equal and meaningful participation at all levels of peace and security processes. He commended initiatives to strengthen collaboration to improve data disaggregation and gender analyses, share best practices and coordinate gender‑responsive and human rights-based approaches to ensure the meaningful inclusion of women, in particular those from traditionally marginalized groups, in political and peace and security processes. The United Nations Peacebuilding Commission can play a role in supporting these efforts. It is also critical for regional partners to support safe and enabling environments for women peacebuilders, human rights defenders, activists and gender equality advocates. Speaking in his national capacity, he stressed that, in Ukraine and Myanmar, it is impossible to deny the evidence that gender-based violence is being used as a deliberate weapon of war — setting the international community back centuries.

...