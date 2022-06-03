Security Council Press Statement on Yemen

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Ferit Hoxha (Albania):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the 2 June extension of the truce [in Yemen]. They reiterated their appreciation for the measures taken by the parties to uphold the truce, which has led to real and tangible benefits for the Yemeni people, including a significant reduction in civilian casualties. In particular, they welcomed the Government of Yemen’s flexibility in enabling the entry of fuel ships into Hodeida and enabling flights between Sana’a and Amman and Sana’a and Cairo and commended the support of regional partners. They welcomed that the truce has enabled the parties to meet directly under UN auspices. They expressed concern about the grave humanitarian impact of the continued road closures around Taiz and called upon the Houthis to act with flexibility in negotiations and immediately open the main roads. They expressed hope that a strengthened truce could be translated into a durable ceasefire and an inclusive, comprehensive political settlement, under the auspices of the United Nations. They underscored the importance of a minimum 30 per cent participation by women in line with the Outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, as recalled by resolution 2624 (2022). They encouraged the Yemeni parties to continue their engagement with the United Nations Special Envoy and to negotiate and communicate with each other with a spirit of mutual respect and reconciliation.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their deep concern about the risk of famine and encouraged donors to fully fund the United Nations humanitarian response plan. They underlined the need to have an inclusive, comprehensive political settlement, to address the humanitarian and economic crises, and to protect civilians.