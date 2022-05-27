Security Council ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends Four Entries on Its Sanctions List

On 27 May, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entries below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.187 Name: 1: ARIS 2: SUMARSONO 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 19 April 1963 POB: Gebang village, Masaran, Sragen, Central Java, Indonesia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Zulkarnan b) Zulkarnain c) Zulkarnin d) Arif Sunarso e) Zulkarnaen f) Aris Sunarso g) Ustad Daud Zulkarnaen Low quality a.k.a.: a) Murshid b) Daud c) Pak Ud d) Mbah Zul e) Zainal Arifin f) Zul g) Abdullah Abdurrahman h) Abdul i) Abdurrahman Nationality: Indonesia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na a) Desa Gebang, Kecamatan Masaran, Kabupaten Sragen, Jawa Tengah, Indonesia b) Desa Taman Fajar, Kecamatan Probolinggo, Kabupaten Lampung Timur, Lampung, Indonesia Listed on: 16 May 2005 (amended on 17 Apr. 2019 , 27 May 2022 ) Other information: Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 8 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 7 June 2018. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.304 Name: 1: MOCHAMMAD 2: ACHWAN 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 4 May 1948 b) 4 May 1946 POB: Tulungagung, Indonesia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Muhammad Achwan b) Muhammad Akhwan c) Mochtar Achwan d) Mochtar Akhwan e) Mochtar Akwan Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Indonesia Passport no: na National identification no: a) Indonesia National Identity Card 3573010405480001 (under name Mochammad Achwan ) b) Indonesia National Identity Card 353010405480001 Address: Jalan Ir. H. Juanda 8/10, RT/RW 002/001, Jodipan, Blimbing, Malang, 65127, Indonesia Listed on: 12 Mar. 2012 ( amended on 27 May 2022 ) Other information: Acting emir of Jemmah Anshorut Tauhid (JAT) (QDe.133). Associated with Abu Bakar Ba’asyir (QDi.217), Abdul Rahim Ba’aysir (QDi.293) and Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.386 Name: 1: MOUNIR 2: BEN DHAOU 3: BEN BRAHIM 4: BEN HELAL

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 10 May 1983 POB: Ben Guerdane, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Mounir Helel b) Mounir Hilel c) Abu Rahmah d) Abu Maryam al-Tunisi Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: na National identification no: na 08619445 Address: na Amria Ben Guerdane, Medenine, Tunisia Listed on: 29 Feb. 2016 ( amended on 27 May 2022 ) Other information: Foreign terrorist fighter facilitator experienced in establishing and securing travel routes. Deeply involved in providing material support to the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014) in North Africa. Assisted foreign terrorist fighters’ travel throughout North Africa and to Syrian Arab Republic to join Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Profession: farm worker. Mother's name: Mbarka Helali . Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.395 Name: 1: MUHAMMAD 2: SHOLEH 3: IBRAHIM 4: na

Title: Ustad Designation: na DOB: 1958 (Sep.) POB: Demak, Indonesia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mohammad Sholeh Ibrahim b) Muhammad Sholeh Ibrohim c) Muhammad Soleh Ibrahim d) Sholeh Ibrahim e) Muh Sholeh Ibrahim Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Indonesia Passport no: na National identification no: na a) Indonesia National Identity Card 3311092409580002 b) Indonesia National Identity Card 3311092409580003 Address: na a) Masjid Baitul Amin, Waringinrejo RT 01 RW 02, Grogol, Cemani, Sukoharjo, Jawa Tengah 57572, Indonesia b) Desa Cemani, Waringinrejo RT 001/021, Kecamatan Grogol, Kabupaten Sukoharjo, Jawa Tengah, Indonesia Listed on: 20 Apr. 2016 ( amended on 27 Dec. 2021 ) Other information: Has served as the acting emir of Jemmah Anshorut Tauhid (JAT) (QDe.133) since 2014 and has supported Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Profession: Lecturer/Private Teacher . R eview pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.