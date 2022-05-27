Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends Two Entries to Its Sanctions List

On 27 May 2022, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entries below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.420 Name: 1: HAJJI TAHA 2: 'ABD AL-NASIR IBRAHIM 3: na ABDALLAH BAKR 4: na AL KHUWAYT

Name (original script): طه إبراهيم عبد الله بكر ال خويت Title: na Designation: na DOB: Between 1965 and 1969 POB: Tall 'Afar, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: a) Hajji Abdelnasser b) Hajji Abd al-Nasr c) Hajji 'Abd Al-Nasir (formerly listed as) Low quality a.k.a.: a) Taha al-Khuwayt b) Mullah Taha c) Mullah Khuwayt Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Syrian Arab Republic Prison in Iraq Listed on: 19 Nov. 2018 (amended on 27 May 2022) Other information: Former ISIL governor of al-Jazira Province, military leader in the Syrian Arab Republic as well as member and chair of the ISIL Delegated Committee, which exercises administrative control of ISIL's affairs. In custody of Iraq since 2019. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

QDi.426 Name: 1: Amir 2: Muhammad Sa’id 3: Abdal-Rahman 4: al-Mawla al-Salbi

Name (original script): أمیر محمد سعید عبد الرحمن المولى السلبي Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 5 Oct. 1976 b) 1 Oct. 1976 c) 6 Jan. 1976 POB: a) Tall’Afar, Iraq b) Mosul, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi b) Hajji Abdallah c) Abu ‘Umar al-Turkmani d) Abdullah Qardash e) Abu ‘Abdullah Qardash f) al-Hajj Abdullah Qardash g) Hajji Abdullah Al-Afari h) `Abdul Amir Muhammad Sa'id Salbi i) Muhammad Sa'id `Abd-al-Rahman al-Mawla j) Amir Muhammad Sa’id ‘Abd-al-Rahman Muhammad al-Mula k) Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla (previously listed as) Low quality a.k.a.: a) Al-Ustadh b) Ustadh Ahmad Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na 00278640, issued on 2 May 2012 Address: na a) House 110, Street 704, District 704, Tall ‘Afar, Iraq (previous address) b) near Shahid Mazen Mosque and al-Khansa Hospital, Mosul, Iraq (previous address) c) Idlib, Syrian Arab Republic Listed on: 21 May 2020 (amended on 27 May 2022) Other information: Leader of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Mother’s name: Samira Shareef ( سميرة شريف ) or Sahra Sharif Abd al-Qader ( سهرة شريف عبد القادر ) . Height 170 cm, right leg amputated. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Arrest warrant issued by Iraq 2018. Reportedly deceased as of 3 February 2022. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.