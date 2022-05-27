Security Council Committee Concerning Libya Grants Humanitarian Travel Exemption, Valid for Six Months, to Three Listed Individuals

On 27 May 2022, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya decided to grant a humanitarian travel exemption, pursuant to paragraph 16(a) of resolution 1970 (2011), effective from 1 June through 30 November 2022, to the following three individuals:

LYi.019: Safia Farkash Al-Barassi

LYi.009: Aisha Muammar Muhammad Abu Minyar Qadhafi

LYi.012: Mohammed Muammar Qadhafi

Accordingly these three individuals may undertake unlimited travel for humanitarian purposes during the above-mentioned time frame.

Under the humanitarian travel exemption granted, travel information shall be provided by the aforementioned individuals for information purposes of the Committee prior to and within one month after travel, as per the Provisional Guidelines of the Committee and the Committee’s Implementation Assistance Notice (IAN) #4, both available at: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1970. The Committee could consider extending or renewing the exemption, should circumstances warrant. Any future decision would take into account the level of information provided.

Furthermore, during the above-mentioned time frame, any State(s) allowing any of the three individuals to travel into or through their territories shall be required to notify the Committee within forty-eight hours after arrival or passage within their territory. The notification should be in writing, indicating date of entry and expected duration of stay.