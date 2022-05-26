Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2632 (2022)

Following the recent election that brought President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud into power, the Security Council today extended until 31 October 2022 the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) — as set out in resolution 2158 (2014), deciding further that it should continue to implement that mandate in accordance with resolution 2592 (2021).

Unanimously adopting resolution 2632 (2022) (to be issued as document S/RES/2632(2022)), the Council requested that the Secretary-General, following consultations with the Federal Government of Somalia, carry out a strategic review of UNSOM to include recommendations for clearly defined, measurable and realistic benchmarks to track the Mission’s timely execution and achievement of its mandate, and to report by 30 September 2022.

By further terms, the Council requested that the Secretary-General continue to inform members regularly through oral updates and written reports every 90 days, with the next report due by 31 August.

Abukar Dahir Osman (Somalia) welcomed the unanimous adoption, saying “this is the moment for the international community to renew its commitment to the Somali people”. It will strengthen coordination and consistency among United Nations agencies and regional partners, creating an environment capable of fostering Somalia’s stability and sustainable development, he added.

Despite the progress made in several areas since the establishment of UNSOM, however, its mandate and activities are increasing in a disproportionate manner, he noted, saying the Mission has little ability to prioritize or address the evolving political and security developments. Yet, Somalia looks forward to engaging with the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs during the strategic review, he emphasized.

He went on to outline three considerations for that process, noting first that it must be led by the needs and expectations of the Somali people and leadership, taking into account the need for national ownership and always aligning with national priorities. “The Government is now in place to lead the discourse,” he assured.

In addition, the review must clearly define realistic benchmarks to track the Mission’s timely execution and fulfilment of its mandate, while reducing fragmentation, he said, stressing that the end-state must be clear, encompassing a common understanding and a shared road map from the Mission to the United Nations country team. Urging the international community to remain strongly committed to Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity, he underlined that different interpretations of federalism — including in relation to revenue-sharing in the country’s various regions — should not blunt efforts to create a united nation.

He expressed trust that the strategic review will consider Somalia’s progress in outlining the options ahead, underscoring the essential need for the United Nations to work in a spirit of collaboration with the Federal Government. Somalia has taken significant steps towards peace and to establish a more legitimate and representative Government, he pointed out. While it looks with optimism on the significant security achievements made, those gains must be consolidated on various fronts, he said, declaring that the Federal Government is ready to guide Somalia, the wider region and the world towards peace, development and sustainable growth.

