Security Council Press Statement on Lebanon

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Linda Thomas-Greenfield (United States):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the holding of legislative elections in Lebanon as scheduled on 15 May, despite challenging circumstances. These elections were key to enabling the Lebanese people to exercise their civil and political rights. The members of the Security Council commended the technical support provided by the United Nations, the European Union, the International Organisation of La Francophonie, the Arab League and other international and local observers throughout the election process and in close coordination with the Government of Lebanon. They took note of the findings and recommendations made by observer missions.

The members of the Security Council called for the swift formation of a new inclusive Government and the urgent implementation of previously outlined tangible reforms, including the swift adoption of an appropriate budget for 2022 that would enable the quick conclusion of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to respond to the demands of the Lebanese population. They stressed the role of the Lebanese institutions, including the newly elected Parliament, in the implementation of the reforms necessary to tackle the unprecedented crisis. They also underlined the importance of delivering those reforms in order to ensure effective international support. Moreover, they encouraged measures to enhance women’s full, equal and meaningful political participation and representation, including in the new Government.

The members of the Security Council stressed once again the need for a swift conclusion of an independent, impartial, thorough, and transparent investigation into the explosions which struck Beirut on 4 August 2020, which is essential to meet the legitimate aspirations of the Lebanese people for accountability and justice.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong support for the stability, security, territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of Lebanon, consistent with Security Council resolutions 1701 (2006), 1680 (2006), 1559 (2004) and 2591 (2021), as well as other relevant Security Council resolutions and statements of the President of the Security Council on the situation in Lebanon.

The members of the Security Council called upon all Lebanese parties to implement a tangible policy of disassociation from any external conflicts, as an important priority, as spelled out in previous declarations, in particular the 2012 Baabda Declaration.