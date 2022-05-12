Security Council Extends Mandate of Interim Security Force in Abyei for Six Months, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2630 (2022)

The Security Council, acting unanimously today, extended for six months the mandate of its interim security force in Abyei, a contested region on the border of Sudan and South Sudan, as well as its tasks related to border monitoring.

By the terms of resolution 2630 (2022) (to be issued as document S/RES/2630(2022)) the 15-member Council, acting under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter and recognizing that the situation in Abyei constitutes a threat to international peace and security, decided to extend the mandate of the operation formally known as the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) until 15 November.

It extended until the same date the set of tasks set out for the mission in paragraph 2 of resolution 1990 (2011), while also extending the mandate modification laid out in resolution 2024 (2011) and paragraph 1 of resolution 2075 (2012). Those provide for UNISFA’s support to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism, established to conduct monitoring and verification activities along the border between Sudan and South Sudan.

By other terms of the text, the Council urged the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan to provide full support for UNISFA in the implementation of its mandate and deployment of UNISFA personnel, removing any obstacles that hinder the mission’s mandate to protect civilians in Abyei, and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of United Nations personnel and assets. It also urged the Governments to facilitate the smooth functioning of all UNISFA bases and Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism team sites.

In addition, Council members requested the Secretary-General to continue to inform them of progress in implementing UNISFA’s mandate, in particular with regard to the increase in police, appointment of a civilian Deputy Head of Mission, usage of Antony airport and the issuance of visas, and to submit a written report on those matters no later than 15 October.

The representative of the Russian Federation, speaking after the adoption, said his delegation supported the draft in the view that United Nations peacekeepers are important in maintaining peace in Abyei. However, certain challenges on the ground are well-known. For example, protests by local communities recently resulted in cases where UNISFA was prevented from carrying out its mandate. In response, the Russian Federation put forward a proposal related to the use of “quick-impact” projects. Voicing regret that the United States did not take that into account in the drafting of today’s resolution, he stressed that agreement on the final status of Abyei will only be possible through agreement by both Sudan and South Sudan, without any outside interference. That requires the “penholder” to take an impartial approach, he stressed, expressing hope that the United States will bear that in mind when drafting future resolutions.

The meeting began at 10:02 a.m. and ended at 10:06 a.m.