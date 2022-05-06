Security Council Presidential Statement Expresses Strong Support for Efforts by Secretary-General in Seeking Peaceful Solution to Ukraine Conflict

The Security Council expressed strong support today for the Secretary-General’s efforts in the search for a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine, in its first united action since the invasion of that country in late February.

In a presidential statement (to be issued as document S/PRST/2022/3) presented by the United States, Council President for May, the 15-member organ requested that he deliver a briefing in due course.

Also by that text, the Council expressed deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine, recalling that all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means.

