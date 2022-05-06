Security Council Press Statement on Attack against African Union Transition Mission in Somalia

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Linda Thomas-Greenfield (United States):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest possible terms the heinous terrorist attack by Al-Shabaab against the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Forward Operating Base in Elbaraf, Middle Shabelle region, on 3 May. They paid tribute to the members of the Burundi National Defence Force who lost their lives helping to bring peace and stability to Somalia and expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of the Republic of Burundi and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The members of the Security Council expressed their full support for the efforts by the Federal Government of Somalia and ATMIS to counter the threat posed by Al-Shabaab. They underlined the importance of preserving the gains thus far registered in Somalia and enhancing the capacity support to the Somali Security Forces and ATMIS.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable, and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Federal Government of Somalia and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security. They reiterated that all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their respect for the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Somalia.