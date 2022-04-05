Security Council: Ukraine

Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council meeting will be made available after its conclusion.

Letter Dated 3 April from Russian Federation Requesting Meeting on 4 April

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) asked about his delegation’s two requests to convene a meeting on 4 April in connection with the horrific provocation by Ukrainian forces in Bucha. The United Kingdom’s delegation, as Council President, considered it was possible to “blatantly violate” the Council’s rules, marking the second time it issued a decision that was not coordinated with anyone. “This is an outrageous situation,” he stressed, asking the United Kingdom on what basis it decided it could act in such a manner, in contravention of existing norms and rules, and stressing that it should have instead convened a meeting and addressed the advisability of his delegation’s request through a vote. He pointed out that during its Council Presidency, the Russian Federation did not refuse any of the six meetings on Ukraine. He demanded an explanation for the decision and expressed hope the United Kingdom would not challenge any future requests.

BARBARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ) clarified that her delegation, as Council President, did not in fact reject the Russian Federation’s request. It had indeed received the letter on 3 April requesting the meeting and, in line with the obligation of the Presidency to schedule a meeting, proposed to either schedule it alongside today’s meeting — which is well within the 48-hour limit, the convention — or to hold the meetings sequentially. The Russian Federation turned down both proposals. Her delegation shares the view this is an urgent situation, and it offered either to hold a separate meeting today, or to combine a meeting with the current one. She noted that the presidency made its decisions in line with the Council’s provisional rules of procedure and that it had received no other complaints from Council members.

Mr. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) replied that his delegation has evidence that “this was no less than 24 hours before” the meeting that it had requested. “This is confirmed in documents,” he said, nonetheless expressing hope that her comments reflect the fact that the presidency will not refuse Member State requests for meetings.

Ms. WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ) noted that her delegation, as Council President, will not refuse to hold meetings in the future.

Briefings

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said that the war in Ukraine is one of the greatest challenges ever to the international order and the global peace architecture, founded on the Charter of the United Nations, because of its nature, intensity and consequences. “We are dealing with the full-fledged invasion, on several fronts, of one Member State of the United Nations, Ukraine, by another, the Russian Federation — a permanent member of the Security Council — in violation of the United Nations Charter, and with several aims, including redrawing the internationally recognized borders between the two countries,” he said. He said he will never forget the horrifying images of civilians killed in Bucha and had immediately called for an independent investigation to guarantee effective accountability. He was also deeply shocked by the personal testimony of rapes and sexual violence that are now emerging. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has spoken of possible war crimes, grave breaches of international humanitarian law and serious violations of international human rights law.

The Russian offensive has also led to massive displacement and increases in the prices of food, energy and fertilizers; disrupted supply chains; and put more pressure on many developing countries that were already on the verge of debt collapse. “For all these reasons, it is more urgent by the day to silence the guns,” he emphasized, noting that he had asked the United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, to travel to the Russian Federation and Ukraine to press for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire. But as Secretary-General of the United Nations, it is his duty to call the attention of the Council to the serious damage being done to the global economy, and particularly to vulnerable people and developing countries, he stressed. United Nations analysis indicates that 74 developing countries, with a total population of 1.2 billion people, are particularly vulnerable to spiking food, energy and fertilizer costs. Debt obligations take up some 16 per cent of developing countries’ export earnings. In small island developing States, the figure is 34 per cent and rising.

Some countries are moving from vulnerability into crisis, and signs of serious social unrest are emerging, as the flames of conflict are fuelled by inequality, deprivation and underfunding. “With all the warning signals flashing red, we have a duty to act,” he said, noting that the Global Crisis Response Group on food, energy and finance he set up in March has made some initial recommendations for the consideration of Member States, international financial institutions and others. He urged all countries to keep markets open, resist unjustified and unnecessary export restrictions, and make reserves available to countries at risk of hunger and famine. “This is not the time for protectionism. Humanitarian appeals must be fully funded,” he said, stressing: “People caught up in crisis around the world cannot pay the price for this war.” While the use of strategic energy stockpiles and additional reserves could help to ease the energy crisis in the short term, the only medium- and long-term solution is to expedite the deployment of renewable energy, which is not impacted by market fluctuations.

“The war in Ukraine must stop — now,” he said, stressing the need for serious peace negotiations, based on Charter principles. Expressing deep regret over the divisions that have prevented the Council from acting not only on Ukraine, but also on other threats to peace and security around the world, he urged the Council to do everything in its power to end the Ukraine war and to mitigate its impact, both on the suffering people of Ukraine and on vulnerable people and developing countries worldwide.

ROSEMARY DICARLO, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said that the security situation in Ukraine has seriously deteriorated since her 17 March briefing. The number of Ukrainian civilians killed has more than doubled; Ukrainian cities continue to be mercilessly pounded, often indiscriminately, by heavy artillery and aerial bombardments; and hundreds of thousands of people remain trapped in encircled areas under nightmarish conditions. “The devastation wrought on Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities is one of the shameful hallmarks of this senseless war,” she said. The horror deepened this past weekend, as shocking images emerged of dead civilians, some with hands bound, lying in the streets of Bucha, the town near Kyiv formerly held by Russian forces. Many bodies were also found in a mass grave in the same locality. Reports by non-governmental organizations and media also allege summary executions of civilians, rape and looting in the Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war, including direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian representatives, have continued, she said, commending Turkey for hosting these discussions, as well as the efforts of many others engaging with the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Welcoming the willingness for continued engagement to reach a mutual understanding, she said this requires good faith and earnest efforts, stressing: “Any progress in the negotiations should be translated quickly into action on the ground.”

While there has been a reported reduction of Russian troops and attacks around Kyiv and Chernihiv, such moves should not be merely tactical, repositioning forces for renewed attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns, she said, pointing out that the General Assembly has twice called for Russian forces to fully withdraw from Ukrainian territory and cease all military operations. Noting the reported withdrawal of Russian forces from around the Chernobyl nuclear site, she said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports that this will hopefully allow it to conduct an assistance and support mission to provide technical advice and to deliver equipment, where necessary, as soon as possible. All Ukraine nuclear sites must be fully protected and secured, and military operations in or around these locations must be avoided.

Expressing grave concern over the persistent use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area in or near populated areas, she said such weapons are causing most civilian casualties, as well as massive destruction of civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, hospitals, schools, water stations and electricity systems. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has received credible allegations that Russian forces have used cluster munitions in populated areas at least 24 times. Allegations that Ukrainian forces have used such weapons are also being investigated. Emphasizing that indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes, she said: “The massive destruction of civilian objects and the high number of civilian casualties strongly indicate that the fundamental principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution have not been sufficiently adhered to.”

As of 4 April, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a total of 85 attacks on health‑care facilities causing at least 72 fatalities and 43 injuries, she said. Seriously concerned about reported cases of arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances of persons who have been vocal against the Russian invasion, she called for their immediate release. She also pointed to allegations of conflict-related sexual violence perpetrated by Russian forces, including gang rape and rapes in front of children. The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine continues to seek to verify all these allegations, she said, noting disturbing videos depicting abuse of prisoners of war on both sides.

“The many credible allegations of serious violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, from the areas recently retaken from Russian forces, must not go unanswered,” she said, supporting efforts to examine these allegations and gather evidence, and stressing the need for accountability and justice. Gravely concerned about the risk of human trafficking, as one quarter of Ukraine’s population is displaced, she said suspected and verified cases are surfacing in the surrounding countries, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The war is also threatening Ukraine’s future, she said. Early assessment projections by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) suggest that, if the war continues through 2022, Ukraine faces the prospect of losing 18 years of socioeconomic progress. This would set the country — and the region — back decades and leave deep long-term social and economic fissures, she said, highlighting UNDP’s work to preserve Ukraine’s hard-won development gains, including helping the Government to sustain essential governance structures, basic services and livelihoods, such as through cash-based assistance. The war has damaged Europe’s security architecture; its economic repercussions are evident far from the battlefield, she said, warning that the longer the war continues, the greater the risk of it further weakening global peace and security institutions and mechanisms. “This war was started by choice. There is no inevitability to it or to the suffering it is causing,” she said, adding: “The United Nations is ready to do everything within its means to help bring it to an end.”

MARTIN GRIFFITHS, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, addressing the Council via videoconference from Geneva, said that, over the last six weeks, at least 1,430 people have been killed, among them over 121 children — figures which are likely a “serious underestimate”. Homes, bridges, hospitals and schools have been damaged and destroyed, while almost 11 million people have been forced to flee — more than 4.2 million of whom are now refugees in neighbouring countries and beyond. In total, over a quarter of Ukraine’s population has fled.

He said the ground and air offensives and counteroffensives are making life nearly impossible for civilians, with families, the elderly, women and children trapped by the fighting. For more than five weeks, the people of Mariupol have been caught up in fighting, while other cities — including Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv — remain cut off from essential goods and services. “Perilous conditions are hampering our efforts to access civilians — or for them to access us,” he stressed. “Civilians must be allowed to move to safer areas without the fear of attacks”. He called on all parties to protect civilians and allow impartial humanitarian organizations safe, rapid and unimpeded access to all civilians in need, wherever they are in Ukraine.

For its part, the Organization and its partners are making every effort to dramatically increase support, he said. Six thousand volunteers from the Ukraine Red Cross, together with those from local non-governmental organizations in eastern Ukraine, are working tirelessly to provide a lifeline to communities. The World Food Programme (WFP) meanwhile has reached more than 1.3 million people with cash and food assistance and plans to reach around 2.5 million people in this month. Health partners report more than 180 tons of medical supplies were delivered, with another 470 tons on the way, addressing the health needs of 6 million people.

He also announced that, after much effort, in the past day another convoy was dispatched from the humanitarian coordination hub in Dnipro to Severodonetsk — in the far east. “Today, food, winter clothing, non-food items, medicine and hygiene kits were offloaded to the Ukraine Red Cross and will reach the hands of those in most need in Severodonetsk,” he assured. Following notification to both parties, four convoys in total have provided critical support to people in some of the cities with ongoing fighting. Several more are planned. “While these are initial steps, it gives us a basis to now expand, taking our efforts to scale,” he said.

Reiterating his concern over the growing number of reports of human trafficking, sexual violence, exploitation and abuse in Ukraine and the region — many of which overwhelmingly impact displaced women and children — he said the United Nations is bolstering protection and gender-based‑violence services to provide specialized care for survivors. These services are being designed and carried out in collaboration with Ukrainian civil society organizations, he added.

He went on to recount his recent trip to Moscow, noting that the Secretary‑General had charged him with bringing both sides together to explore specific and sustained ways to reduce suffering, including by pursuing a humanitarian ceasefire. On 4 April, during “long and frank” exchanges with Minister for Foreign Affairs Sergey V. Lavrov and his Deputy, Sergey V. Vershinin, and separately with the Deputy Minister for Defence, he discussed humanitarian convoys, including the four which have already been able to move. He outlined possibilities for building on this cooperation, sharing suggestions for mutually agreed upon military freezes to allow for evacuations of civilians and for the safe passage of life-saving aid.

While his counterparts assured him of their intent to carefully study these ideas, he said he came away from these meetings believing that “we have a long road ahead of us — but it must be travelled, and we will travel it”. On 7 April, he expressed hope of traveling to Ukraine to lead discussions with senior Government officials on these same issues, and to see first-hand the humanitarian response.

On that point, he said the humanitarian response since February has been scaled up, allowing his team to meet the needs of 1.4 million people. Stressing that funding must not be diverted from other crises, he said conflict, climate shocks and COVID-19, compounded by soaring food and fuel costs, could push another 47 million people into severe food insecurity. The total number of people who will not know where their next meal comes, could be driven to 325 million — by far the highest in recent history and well over double what it was less than three years ago.

He closed by reminding the Council of what it already knows: “The world cannot afford this war.” He called on the Council — and all Member States with influence — to support the pursuit of peace and alleviation of humanitarian suffering, for the sake of the people of Ukraine and those around the world who cannot afford to bear the burden this war will impose on them.

Statements

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, President of Ukraine , briefing the Council via videoconference, said he had returned from Bucha on 4 April, an area newly liberated from Russian troops. Stressing that “there is not a single crime they would not commit there”, he recounted how they sought and purposely killed anyone who served Ukraine, including women outside their houses, and then burned the bodies. Addressing the Council today in honour of the deceased, those who were shot in the head after being tortured and others who were thrown into wells, crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars, those whose limbs were cut off and tongues pulled out because the aggressors did not hear what they wanted to hear.

He said these actions are no different than those of Da’esh, except that they are being perpetrated by a member of the Security Council, one that is destroying borders and taking away the rights of countries that are self‑determined, in constant pursuit of a policy to destroy ethnic and religious diversity. Hatred by the aggressor is supported at the State level and exported through a system of propaganda, seeking to provoke a global food crisis that could lead to famine in Africa, Asia and elsewhere. He said the security which the Council must guarantee simply “is not there” and that the global institution established to prevent aggression “simply cannot work effectively”. While the world can now witness Russian military actions in Bucha, it has yet to see what those troops have done in other occupied Ukrainian cities. “Geography might be different, but cruelty is the same, crimes are the same,” he assured. “Accountability must be inevitable”.

He recalled Article I of the Charter of the United Nations, stating that the purpose of the United Nations is to maintain peace. With this foundational document being violated, starting with Article I: “What is the point of all other Articles?”, he asked, drawing attention to the most terrible war crimes being committed since the Second World War. Russian troops are deliberately destroying Ukrainian cities, deliberately creating mass starvation, shooting columns of civilians trying to escape hostilities, blowing up shelters and creating conditions in their temporarily occupied territories to ensure that most civilians are killed. The massacre in Bucha is only one of many examples of what the occupiers have perpetrated for 41 days in Mariupol, Kharviv and dozens of other communities.

The response by the Russian Federation is always the same, he said, most evidently on display after its downing of a Malaysian Airlines flight over Donbas or during the war in Syria: “They will blame everyone just to justify their own actions,” and offer different versions of events to obfuscate what is true, he said. They will say all videos are staged. However, it is 2022: There is evidence and satellite images. Full, transparent investigations can be conducted, maximum access can be granted for journalists and maximum cooperation extended with international institutions, with involvement by the International Criminal Court to establish truth and full accountability. “Every Member State of the United Nations should be interested in this,” he said, in order punish those who believe they can get away with anything.

He described Russian leaders as the colonizers of ancient times, who need Ukraine’s wealth and who have deported hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to their own country and abducted children. He accused the Russian Federation of wanting to “turn Ukrainians into silent slaves” and openly stealing everything, “starting with food and ending with gold earrings that are pulled out and covered with blood”. He warned that “we are dealing with a State that is turning the veto of the United Nations Security Council into the right to die”, undermining the global security architecture. If it continues, countries will rely only on the power of their own arms to ensure security, rather than international law and global institutions.

Going forward, he offered options. The United Nations can be simply closed. “Are you ready to close the United Nations? Do you think that the time for international law is gone?”, he asked. If not, “you need to act immediately”. The United Nations Charter must be immediately restored and the system reformed so that the veto does not represent the right to die, and so there is fair representation in the Council of all world regions. Determination is needed. The massacres from Syria to Somalia, from Afghanistan to Yemen and Libya should have been stopped long ago. If tyranny had received a response to the war it had waged, it would have ceased to exist, and an “honest peace” would have prevailed. A war against Ukrainian citizens would not have been launched.

Instead, the world watched, he said, and turned its eyes away from the occupation of Crimea, the war against Georgia, the taking of Transnistria from the Republic of Moldova and the preparations of Russian troops for another war near the border. The Russian military and those who gave them orders must be brought to justice and charged with war crimes in Ukraine, brought before a tribunal similar to the one created in Nuremburg. Recalling that Holocaust organizer Adolf Eichmann did not go unpunished, he said “it is time to transform the United Nations”.

He proposed the convening of a global conference in Kyiv to determine how to reform the world security system, establish guarantees for the recognition of borders and the integrity of countries, and to assert the rule of international law. Stressing that the laws set in 1945 in San Francisco for the creation of a global security organization have not been achieved, and will remain elusive without reforms, he said “we must do everything within our power to pass on to the next generation an effective United Nations”, with the ability to respond preventively to security challenges and force the aggressors to peace. “The power of peace must become dominant.”

For its part, Ukraine stands ready to provide a platform for an office of a newly updated security system. He proposed the creation of a “U24 office” that specializes in preventive measures to maintain peace and recalled his country’s evacuation of more than 1,000 people from Afghanistan at its own expense, taking in people of different nationalities and ethnic groups, without distinction. “We helped all of them,” he emphasized, conveying its moral right to propose reform of global security system.

Now, decisions are needed from the Security Council in support of peace in Ukraine, he said. He recommended either removing the Russian Federation as an aggressor and source of war, so it cannot block decisions made about its own war, and then exerting utmost efforts to establish peace. Or the Council can “dissolve yourselves altogether”, he said, urging its members to admit if there is nothing they can do other than engage in conversation. “Ukraine needs peace. Europe needs peace. The world needs peace,” he insisted. He then asked them to watch a video.

Ms. WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ), speaking in her national capacity, then thanked President Zelenskyy for his leadership in wartime and the extraordinary fortitude and bravery of the Ukrainian people during the unprovoked and illegal invasion.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ) gave her own account of the refugee crisis in parts of Europe, noting that she returned last night from her trip to the Republic of Moldova and Romania. Behind bombed‑out buildings are destroyed lives, she said, telling the stories of three Ukrainians she spoke to. They are just a few among the more than 10 million people displaced, of whom about 4 million people left Ukraine, she stressed. Commending the “big heartedness” of the neighboring countries that host them, she said the United States has committed $1 billion in new humanitarian funding to support these refugees and is welcoming 100,000 refugees from Ukraine to her country. The heart-wrenching stories that will never get to be heard are the ones of those in the images coming out of Bucha. Based on available data, her delegation determined that the Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine. Describing how the Russian Federation is sending Ukrainians to their “filtration camps”, she condemned Moscow’s literal disrespect for human rights. The United States seeks suspension of the Russian Federation from the Human Rights Council. Moscow uses its membership in that organ as a platform for its propaganda. Recalling 141 Member States voted in the General Assembly against the Russian aggression, she said “now is the time to match those words with action”, she said.

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ), describing the events described by President Zelenskyy as “revolting”, commended Ukrainians for their heroic resistance and resilience. “You have the world on your side,” he said. “Slavia Ukraine.” Noting that this is the fourteenth meeting on Ukraine since 31 January, he said the Russian Federation’s imperial dreams have gone nowhere. Kyiv has proved “too hard to swallow”. While the Russian army is in disarray, it has not stopped its shelling and bombardments, leaving behind unspeakable horrors and soul-crushing images: executions of people with a bullet in the neck, or with their hands tied behind their backs; people shot on their bicycles. There are images of mass graves and looted homes, acts that are usually only attributed to thugs. He described Bucha as “an open-air graveyard”, noting that, time and again, the Council has heard that the Russian Federation is not to blame. Yet, it is impossible to convince anyone that the destroyed tanks cluttering the roads or the civilians killed in arbitrary executions are staged scenes.

“You may muzzle media back home, but you cannot fool satellite images,” he said, or non-governmental organizations on the ground. “These are facts, hard and sickening proof of the atrocities committed.” These crimes, verified by Human Rights Watch, call for answers, investigations, accountability and justice. The Russian Federation has the obligation to abide by the laws of war, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions and its First Additional Protocol, and the International Court of Justice opinion that it must halt its military activities. The Russian Federation has cancelled itself from international law, “but the law will pursue it”, he assured. He expressed support for the call to suspend the Russian Federation from participating in the Human Rights Council, noting that it has blocked the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission in Ukraine, denying the international community of the eyes it needs there and leading to more war crimes and humanitarian disasters. Indeed, it is out-gunned and out-numbered by the Ukrainian resistance. It has become the world’s most sanctioned country in history and an international pariah to the point it is forced to seek support from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Syria.

EDWIGE KOUMBY MISSAMBO ( Gabon ) said that one day of war is one day too many. While the conflict is in its sixth week, the number of displaced people now exceeds the 10 million mark, including nearly 4 million refugees in neighbouring countries. This is a frightening humanitarian catastrophe, with transregional knock-on effects, she said. Expressing concern about reports of atrocities in Bucha, she stressed the urgent need for a United Nations to carry out an independent probe into the incidents. The Security Council should not lose sight of its responsibility to restore peace and security by offering an alternative to war. This war has gone on too long, she said, calling for a ceasefire, and the creation of the conditions for the safe, unfettered deployment of humanitarian aid to the populations in distress. Expressing her country’s appreciation to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine, she asked that the same welcome be granted to all people in distress without distinction of origin or of race, including African nationals and students.

Mr. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) said the Emergency Relief Coordinator should know better than anyone the efforts being made by his country to organize humanitarian corridors. Without any participation from Ukraine, the Russian Federation saved 123,500 people in Mariupol. Over 600,000 have been evacuated to the Russian Federation since the special operation began. “We’re not talking about coercion or abduction,” he clarified, adding that their voluntary decisions are supported by videos on social media. To Ukraine’s President, he said: “We place on your conscience the ungrounded accusations against the Russian military,” which are uncorroborated by eye-witnesses. Recalling the many hopes tied to the President’s election, as he had pledged an end to the war in Donbas and protection for its Russian-speaking inhabitants, he said “we were on the verge of correcting injustices” sparked by the events at Maidan in 2014. However, those hopes failed to materialize, as the President now calls people in Donetsk and Luhansk a subspecies, repeating remarks by his predecessor who said those people would “rot in their basements”. He accused the Ukrainian President of launching a linguistic inquisition against Russian speakers in the region, and being responsible for the explosions occurring across Ukraine “because there was, unfortunately, no other way to bring peace to the Donbas”.

He went on to blame Ukraine’s President for refusing to comply with the Minsk agreements. To claims that there are no Nazis in Ukraine, he retorted: “Not only are they there, they are running the show”, calling Ukraine’s national heroes Nazi collaborators, responsible for the killing of Russians, Ukrainians, Poles and Jews. While Ukraine’s President pretends not to acknowledge Ukrainian Nazis, they are often young people and “they’re not concealing it”, he said. They decorate their clothes with swastikas and give Nazi greetings to one another. There are many in the national battalions, including the Azov battalion. And they are not just killing Russian prisoners and soldiers; they are killing their own people, showing unrivalled cruelty by using civilians as human shields. Reading out testimonials about cruelty of Ukrainian nationals, including from a grandmother who said the Azov battalion did not allow her to leave her basement, and offering accounts of girls who were stripped naked and had their jewellery stolen, he went on to describe Ukrainians in Mariupol who since 25 February have taken up armed positions and fired against residential buildings. When asked why they were taking these actions, he said Ukrainian soldiers replied that they would do so until they destroyed the Russian spirit. It was the Donetsk people’s republic forces who helped one woman escape.

He accused Ukraine’s President of laying blame at the feet of the Russian military, criminally staging events when, in fact, Ukrainian civilians were killed by their own radicals. As it turns out, Russian forces should not have withdrawn from Bucha. Describing flagrant inconsistencies being promoted by Ukraine and the Western media, he cited recordings of Ukrainian radicals shooting civilians. To the video presented to the Council, he responded that the corpses “in no way” resemble those who reportedly had been on the ground for four days. The only dilatants who could fall for this fake are Western countries, who in fact do not care about Ukraine. He implored Ukraine’s President to recognize that his country is only a pawn in the geopolitical game against the Russian Federation and questioned how people could sink to such depths of cruelty, notably laid bare by the Azov battalion. He expressed hope President Zelenskyy would find a solution, because “we came to Ukraine to bring long‑awaited peace to the blood-soaked land of Donbas”. He called for cutting out the malignant Nazi tumour that is consuming Ukraine and would, in time, consume the Russian Federation, urging President Zelenskyy not to allow the West to achieve its goals. He must make decisions that are right for his country.

GERALDINE BYRNE NASON ( Ireland ) stressed that the world has witnessed a level of destruction not seen in Europe in many years, pointing particularly to the shocking images of civilians lying dead in the streets of Bucha and piled into improvised mass graves. There can never be impunity for such crimes, she said, calling for full investigation and prosecution by domestic and international courts, including the International Criminal Court. Noting that her country will continue to support such efforts, she called for accountability and justice for the victims and survivors of this war. “We at this table share that responsibility in face of such atrocities,” she said, calling on the parties to the conflict to comply with international humanitarian law. Pointing to increasing allegations of sexual violence by Russian soldiers, she stressed that conflict-related sexual violence can constitute a war crime and that the perpetrators of such crimes must be held accountable. Echoing the Secretary-General’s call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, she highlighted the spillover effects of the war throughout the world, including deterioration of food security, surging energy prices and increasing poverty, with the most vulnerable and impoverished in developing countries to suffer the most.

RONALDO COSTA FILHO ( Brazil ) echoed calls for an independent and thorough investigation of the recent human rights violations in Ukraine, while reiterating pleas for a broad, effective and immediate cessation of hostilities. Noting that Brazil supported the General Assembly’s recently adopted resolution on the country’s humanitarian situation, he said the Council “must not become a bystander of the shocking consequences of the conflict”. So far, the organ is failing in its role to foster a constructive dialogue between the parties, with the aim of brokering an effective peace settlement to this conflict. “We deeply regret that the Security Council has not been able to speak with one voice throughout this crisis,” he said, adding that it should support civilians wishing to flee to safety and urging the parties to grant safe passage. Meanwhile, there can be no politicization of humanitarian actions nor selective application of international humanitarian law, and geopolitical objectives must not supersede the quest for peace nor prolong the suffering caused by war.

MARTIN KIMANI ( Kenya ) said the continued contestation of the truth about Bucha — even as the world beholds civilians murdered with their hands tied behind their back — “is the surest sign that we stand on the precipice”. In April 1994, even as genocide engulfed Rwanda, there were members of the Council contesting the horrifying truth that a million people were being murdered. “We should stand warned that the inability of the Council to establish the facts and attribute responsibility may enable the risk of escalation into far worse crimes,” he stressed. What started as a special military operation is now a war which has led to thousands of dead civilians and millions of refugees, and no one can doubt that there are flagrant violations of international law, international humanitarian law and the Charter of the United Nations under way in Ukraine. Condemning the unjustifiable actions undertaken in recent weeks, he called for an impartial and prompt United Nations investigation into the atrocities committed in Bucha and urged the parties to make clear to their military officers that they will be held to account for their actions. He also called for the urgent safe passage of civilians, especially from Mariupol, Kherson and other besieged cities.

JUAN RAMÓN DE LA FUENTE RAMÍREZ ( Mexico ) recalled that, through two General Assembly resolutions, the international community has sent a strong, clear message against the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. Noting that the International Court of Justice also demanded the immediate suspension of military operations on Ukraine territory, he said it is up to the United Nations to ensure compliance with the Court’s decisions. All mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of disputes established by international law must be used towards that common goal. Strongly condemning the atrocities committed in Bucha, he said the international community must protect the civilian population. Mexico supports the Secretary-General’s call for prompt, impartial investigations to identify the perpetrators. It will also closely follow the work of the International Criminal Court, which is investigating alleged international crimes committed in Ukraine, as well as the Commission on Inquiry, created for the same purposes by the Human Rights Council. The efforts of the international community to deal with the humanitarian crisis are only temporary, he said, stressing that the solution must be an immediate cessation of hostilities and a political agreement.

T.S. TIRUMURTI ( India ) said that since the Council last discussed Ukraine, the security and humanitarian situations have only deteriorated. Describing recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha as deeply disturbing and condemning them unequivocally, he called for an independent investigation and expressed his hope that the international community will continue to respond to Ukraine’s humanitarian needs. India supports calls urging for safe passage guarantees to deliver essential humanitarian and medical supplies and has been sending aid to Ukraine and its neighbours. It continues to call for the immediate cessation of violence and an end to hostilities. “When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option,” he stressed, taking note of the parties’ ongoing efforts in that regard. Also voicing concern that the impact of the crisis is being felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy costs - especially for many developing countries – he said it is in everyone’s interest to work constructively, both within and outside the United Nations, towards an early resolution to the conflict.

ZHANG JUN ( China ) welcomed the round of talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, urging the international community to create space for diplomacy, instead of creating obstacles and adding fuel to the fire. His country attaches great importance to humanitarian aid, calling on parties to the conflict to abide by the principle of civilian protection. Calling for neutrality and impartiality in humanitarian assistance, he said civilians should be spared from any violence. Turning to the disturbing images from Bucha, he said they must be verified before jumping to conclusions and accusations. Citing the negative impact of sanctions on developing countries, he said such measures are not effective and only accelerate the spillover effects. Indiscriminate sanctions are tantamount to weaponizing the world economy, he pointed out, deploring that more than 30 years after the end of the cold war, geopolitical risks remain. Stressing the need to uphold sovereignty of States, he said that smaller countries should not be caught between the great Powers and must not be forced to take sides. He urged the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members to engage with the Russian Federation head-on to establish a balanced, effective and sustainable security framework in the region. China’s only goal is peace, and Beijing will play a constructive and responsible role in that regard.

NATHALIE BROADHURST ESTIVAL ( France ), stressing that the war of aggression has reached a new threshold of horror following events in Bucha, Borodianka and Motyiyn, condemned in the strongest terms the atrocities committed by Russian forces, which could constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. Moscow has added to its disgrace that of invoking lies and denial. She urged the Council not to give in to hatred and to instead take action, first and foremost by maintaining the strongest possible pressure on Moscow to compel it to end its war, which is compromising global security. Stressing that France, with its European partners, will continue to support Ukraine, she said credible, independent inquiries must be allowed to judge these actions. She called on the sides to cooperate with the International Criminal Court and the Human Rights Council Commission of Inquiry. International humanitarian law must be respected, and civilians and humanitarian personnel protected. Noting that the European Union has mobilized €500 million in urgent support, she said all efforts must be made to achieve a cessation of hostilities. After this is secured, France will support Ukraine’s authorities in seeking a political solution, while maintaining dialogue with the Russian Federation. She also called on the Russian people to find ways to express their opposition to the aggression and to break the logic of hatred.

MONA JUUL ( Norway ), stressing that the need for peace in Ukraine could not be more urgent, said her delegation is appalled by the reports emerging from the areas around Kyiv and other regions. “We are deeply shocked by the atrocities committed against civilians in places that have been held by Russian forces, including Bucha,” she added, citing evidence of mass graves, as well as the destruction of homes, schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure. “Russia is desperate to hide the truth about the war,” she said. However, atrocities must be investigated and those responsible must be brought to justice. She welcomed the establishment by the Human Rights Council of a Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine and urged the International Criminal Court to investigate all alleged violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law, while urging Moscow and anyone holding evidence to fully cooperate with those investigations. Norway has called for a negotiated solution to end the war, in view of the massive suffering and displacement, the global implications of the conflict and the fact that reconstruction will take decades.

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN ( Ghana ) echoed concerns raised over the prolongation of the war in Ukraine and the increasing humanitarian cost arising from the unjustified aggression by the Russian Federation. Expressing grave concern over reports of alleged gross violations of international humanitarian law and international criminal law, including emerging reports and images of killings and human rights violations, he echoed the call for an independent, impartial and thorough investigations to establish facts and to hold all perpetrators accountable. The killing of children, the elderly, medical personnel, humanitarian workers and journalists is particularly deplorable, he said, condemning such acts unreservedly. Calling for restraint by all sides and emphasizing the urgency of an unconditional nationwide cessation of hostilities, he urged the Council to focus its attention on confidence-building measures that facilitate a negotiated settlement, and on the wider question of European security on the basis of international law and other internationally agreed frameworks.

LANA ZAKI NUSSEIBEH ( United Arab Emirates ) said the briefings delivered today are a reminder of the rapidly deteriorating conditions in Ukraine, with the rising death toll a grim reflection of the human cost of war. To the shocking images emerging from Bucha, and the crimes they entail, she said: “We must establish what has happened here,” underscoring the imperative that “we do not get caught up in a war of narratives”. Existing mechanisms must be able to conduct investigations and she voiced support for an independent investigation. With the war now in its sixth week, an immediate cessation of hostilities is imperative. The United Arab Emirates views ongoing negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv as “a very positive development” and remains hopeful that they can translate to de‑escalation on the ground. She urged others to support these efforts, noting that establishing a viable humanitarian ceasefire could offer a bridge to broader negotiations. The priority must be to alleviate civilian suffering. The Council must continue to reaffirm the need for all parties to abide by their international humanitarian law obligations, and to the principles of distinction and proportionality. Difficulties for providing humanitarian access must be urgently addressed. Stressing that false narratives and disinformation cause real harm for humanitarian organizations, she said technology has only increased the scale and speed of harmful information in reaching audiences online. She also urged the Council not to forget the impact of war on a nation’s cultural heritage and identity, expressing concern over the dozens of cultural sites that have been damaged and calling on all sides to refrain from such willful destruction. She expressed alarm over how the war is affecting the 1.2 billion people in 47 developing countries who are at risk due to rising food prices and looked forward to efforts by the Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance.

Ms. WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ), Council President for April, speaking in her national capacity, recalled that the United Nations was created in the wake of a European war of aggression that laid waste to Europe and engulfed the world. Yet, the world is seeing another war of aggression in Europe, hearing again today about the devastating impact of the Russian Federation’s unilateral and illegal military action on Ukraine, on surrounding countries and the region, and on the security and prosperity of the wider world. Now, as the Russian Federation is forced into retreat from areas around Kyiv, the brutality of the invasion is laid bare, she said, noting the horrific images from the towns of Bucha and Irpin of civilians deliberately killed in areas from which Russian forces have recently withdrawn. These acts, and all other credible incidents, must be investigated as war crimes. Her country fully supports the work of the International Criminal Court and the work of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General and other national prosecutors. “As we and so many others have said so many times, all of this could be stopped if the Russian Federation ends this war now,” she said.

Mr. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ), taking the floor again, pointed again to the events in Bucha, which led to far-reaching conclusions by Western countries. All units of the Russian armed forces fully withdrew on 30 March from Bucha as a gesture of good faith. During the time when the town was under Russian control, not a single civilian suffered from any kind of violence. People moved around freely and used their cellphones. The Russian army supplied 450 tons of humanitarian assistance to the towns in Kyiv Oblast. People were not prevented from leaving the towns to the north. The southern areas of Bucha, including residential areas, were shelled around the clock by Ukraine forces. On 31 March, the mayor of Bucha confirmed that there were no more Russian soldiers left in town; he did not mention any people being shot with hands tied. It is hard to believe that the mayor would not have noticed 280 corpses on the street. In an eight-minute video about a mop-up operation by Ukraine’s police on 2 April, there were no bodies of civilians on the street. Testimonies of crimes by the Russian armed forces appeared on the fourth day after their withdrawal.

He expressed displeasure at how these Ukrainian videos were picked up by Western media and human rights organizations that claim to be impartial, adding that, if bodies were out in the open for several days, they would have shown signs well known to forensic specialists. The New York Times even went further to report that the bodies had been there since 20 March. In videos circulated by Ukraine, there were many bodies wearing a white armband. White armbands were worn by civilians after the entry of Russian forces. In one of the videos posted on social media by Ukraine radicals, there is a call to shoot anyone not wearing a blue armband. One member of the municipal council of Bucha stated, in an interview by Medusa, that she did not see the Russian armed forces execute civilians and that the Ukrainian armed forces are guilty of most violations.

He warned that Ukrainian disinformation and staging experts are preparing staged videos for future release by Western media, predicting that there will be a further horrible provocation similar to the one about Bucha. The aim is to depict Russian soldiers as murderers and rapists, he said, adding that modern technology allows for the creation of any video. To his United States counterpart, he said her country’s crusade to expel the Russian Federation from the Human Rights Council was a manipulation, reminding other delegations that the United States left that organ when it criticized United States soldiers in Afghanistan.

SERGIY KYSLYTSYA ( Ukraine ) said that his Russian counterpart decided to quote from an interview in Medusa, but failed to quote the interview in full. The woman he had quoted said that Russian soldiers gave dry rations, and after lowering them, they tossed grenades into the basement. This is Moscow’s idea of humanitarian assistance. He asked the Russian representative how Russians got to the level of cruelty of the Nazis and when they started enjoying acting like Nazis by killing civilians, attempting to redraw internationally recognized borders and deciding to resolve the Ukrainian issue in the way that Adolf Hitler attempted to resolve the Jewish issue. “I’m appalled over your cynical and outright lie that you don’t hit civilian targets,” he said. “You hit civilian targets and you killed civilians.”

He said that, at a press conference the Russian Federation gave on Monday, Mr. Nebenzia stated that civilians were killed by the Russian army. In Mr. Nebenzia’s mind, a hospital destroyed by the Russian army on Monday was a military target and a child killed there was a Ukrainian nationalist. However, Ukraine will win and so will the world. If there is anything to thank the Russian representative for, it is his acknowledgement of a “war” the Russians waged against Ukraine, not a “special military operation”. That confession should impact the United Nations assessment of what is happening in the centre of Europe. Mr. Nebenzia should be reminded that former German Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop denied any knowledge of concentration camps and racial extermination policies, but was found guilty by the Nuremberg war crime tribunal, adding: “We all know what happened to him on 16 October in 1946.”

OLOF SKOOG, Head of the European Union delegation, speaking in its capacity as observer, said the Russian Federation’s war of aggression is in a blatant violation of international law, the Charter and the “acquis” of OSCE, jeopardizing the rules-based order, as well as European and global security. Stressing that the images from Bucha are a “stain on our common humanity”, he demanded that Moscow immediately stop its military aggression, unconditionally withdraw all forces from Ukraine’s entire territory and fully respect its territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence within its internationally recognized borders, as demanded by General Assembly resolution A/ES-11/1.

Accusing the Russian Federation of directing attacks against civilians and targeting civilian infrastructure, he welcomed the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures ordering Moscow to immediately suspend military operations, as well as the International Criminal Court Prosecutor’s investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity, and the work of the independent Commission of Inquiry. He described the European Union’s assistance to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General in the collection and preservation of evidence of war crimes, assuring: “It is clear, there will be accountability.” The European Union has adopted sanctions against Moscow, its financial and defence sectors and those individuals enabling and financing the aggression. It has mobilized € 1.1 billion in emergency aid, on top of the €2.4 billion in humanitarian, emergency and early recovery assistance provided to Ukraine since 2014. And in the largest operation under the Civil Protection Mechanism, 29 European countries, together with Norway and Turkey, have sent over 13,000 metric tons of medicines, hospital equipment, ambulances and firefighting equipment, food aid and energy supplies. A Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund also has been set up to channel support to post-war reconstruction, he added, calling for an immediate ceasefire, safe passage for civilians and uninterrupted humanitarian access.

