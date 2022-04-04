Security Council Press Statement on Yemen Truce Announcement

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Barbara Woodward (United Kingdom):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the 1 April call by UN Special Envoy [Hans] Grundberg for a two-month truce announcement on Yemen and the positive response from the parties. They underscored the opportunity a truce affords to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis and improve regional stability. They urged the building of confidence through measures such as, but not limited to, the re-opening of Taiz road, and the regular flow of fuel deliveries, goods and flights, in accordance with the agreed truce.

The members of the Security Council called on all parties to seize the opportunity provided by the truce and work with the UN Special Envoy to make progress towards a comprehensive ceasefire and an inclusive political settlement. They expressed full support for the UN Special Envoy’s political consultation efforts, reiterated the urgency of an inclusive Yemeni-led, Yemeni-owned process, under UN auspices, and underscored the importance of a minimum 30 per cent participation in them by women, in line with the Outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference as recalled by resolution 2624 (2022). They welcomed the Gulf Cooperation Council initiative for Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue which launched last week, in support of the UN’s own efforts. They expressed deep concern about Yemen’s humanitarian crisis and underlined the urgent need to fund the humanitarian response.