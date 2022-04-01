Security Council Press Statement on Crash of United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission Helicopter in Democratic Republic of Congo (29 March 2022)

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Barbara Woodward (United Kingdom):

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern over the crash of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) helicopter that occurred on 29 March 2022 in North Kivu, which resulted in the death of eight peacekeepers from Pakistan, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Serbia.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the victims, to Pakistan, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Serbia and to the United Nations.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all attacks and provocations against MONUSCO. They underlined that deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

The members of the Security Council, noting ongoing efforts in this regard, urged the Secretary General, MONUSCO and the Congolese authorities to conduct swift, thorough and transparent investigations into the crash of the MONUSCO helicopter, in association with relevant troop-contributing countries. They called on the Congolese authorities to bring any perpetrators to justice and to keep the relevant troop-contributing countries informed of the progress.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern at the increase of armed group activity in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern over the resurgence of M23 activities, which has led to the displacement of hundreds of civilians and a deteriorating humanitarian situation. They reiterated their condemnation of all armed groups operating in the country, including the M23, the Coopérative pour le développement du Congo (CODECO) and the Allied Democratic Forces. They called on all actors to end violence and their violations and abuse of international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

The members of the Security Council stressed the importance of MONUSCO having the necessary capacities to fulfil its mandate and promote, including by taking additional measures as appropriate, the safety and security of the United Nations peacekeepers and its operations, pursuant to relevant Security Council resolutions. They underscored that the primary responsibility of the safety and security of United Nations personnel and assets rests with host States and highlighted the importance of engagements and communications between MONUSCO and the Congolese Government.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for the stabilizing action of MONUSCO and expressed their deep appreciation to MONUSCO’s troop- and police-contributing countries.