In Presidential Statement, Security Council Asks International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals to Submit Progress Report

The Security Council requested the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals today to submit, by 14 April 2022, a report on its work progress since June 2020, including detailed schedules for the ongoing proceedings, as well as factors related to projected completion dates for the remaining cases.

By a presidential statement (to be issued as document S/PRST/2022/2), presented by the United Arab Emirates, Council President for March, the 15-member organ also requested the Informal Working Group on International Tribunals to thoroughly examine the Mechanism’s report, as well as the Office of Internal Oversight Services’ evaluation report on the court’s methods and work, which is due by 31 March 2022.

The Informal Working Group was also asked to present in its review, its views and any findings or recommendations for the Council’s consideration. This review process for the Mechanism — established in 2010 to handle residual functions of two tribunals, respectively, for atrocities committed in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia — should be completed by 13 May 2022.

The Council noted, with concern, that despite reaching an earlier agreement, the Mechanism continues to face problems in the relocation of acquitted persons and convicted persons who have completed their sentences and emphasizes the importance of the successful relocation of such persons, stressing its ongoing determination to combat impunity for those responsible for serious violations of international humanitarian law.

